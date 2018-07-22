Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Likely Opponents for John Cena at SummerSlam

Riju Dasgupta
Top 5 / Top 10
8.11K   //    22 Jul 2018, 19:00 IST

Who will John Cena lock horns with, upon his return?

John Cena has been the backbone of the WWE enterprise for a long time. Having accomplished all that he could inside the squared circle, he has seamlessly transitioned to a career in Hollywood now. Yet wrestling remains a central focus of his, and he was competing for WWE as recently as the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Expect him to compete at SummerSlam 2018 as well.

John Cena could face a wide variety of opponents when he returns to the company. We've listed the 5 likeliest suspects. Be sure to chime in with your own list in the comments.

Do you think Cena has anything left to prove? After all, he has left everything in the ring for so many years now and has dispatched almost everyone that's stood in his path.

And yet, these 5 men could have fantastic matches with him when SummerSlam comes around!

#5 Shane McMahon

Now, this is a match worthy of being called a SummerSlam main event
Now, this is certainly a match worthy of being called a SummerSlam main event

Shane McMahon and John Cena are familiar names to anyone who's been following the product for any length of time. And yet, these two men have never clashed in a one-on-one contest on pay-per-view. Could SummerSlam be the stage where these two fantastic performers battle in the middle of the ring? The buzz it would create would be quite immense.

Shane McMahon has not been seen on TV for a while now, but he remains a favourite of the WWE Universe. Any program that John Cena is booked in, is always a big deal. I would love to see these two men collide at SummerSlam.

Could there be massive stakes in the match as well, with the loser of the contest having to leave SmackDown Live for an extended period of time? This would add a lot of interest to the contest!

WWE SummerSlam 2018 John Cena Shane McMahon
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
