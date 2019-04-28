5 Little Changes That Would Benefit WWE in the Long Term

With the emergence of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), things have significantly changed for WWE. Many top Superstars are leaving the company for AEW while increasing tension for Vince McMahon.

Vince is ruling the wrestling world since the 1900s and has gained tons of experience handling these types of situations. Many promotions tried to surpass WWE as the biggest wrestling company, but they all failed. The chairman of the board made major changes to his product according to fans’ taste which led to WWE’s major success.

Over the past few years, WWE experienced declining viewership and severe backlash from fans because of their product and the McMahon family has to make several changes to WWE’s product to match fans’ demands. Let’s look at 5 transformations WWE should make to ensure they stay at the top.

#5 Make NXT third main roster brand and get it a television deal

The kingpins of NXT

NXT has played a pivotal role in WWE's success. Many of the current top Superstars were once a part of this brand. NXT is a developmental brand, but the show provides quality content every week.

Some fans have also pitched the idea of making it a leading brand like Raw and SmackDown. Being a producer, Triple H is doing his job correctly, and if NXT becomes WWE’s third brand, then it would enhance their overall product. A television deal would also ensure more viewers, and thus, more money.

No official news regarding this has been made yet Triple H, in 2018, said this:

"To your point, the landscape of the world changes on a regular basis, whether that be cable live television, broadcast television, networks, OTT services and everything else, it's changing on a daily basis. My point of view on that would be, 'never say never.'

NXT has already produced several 5-star matches in recent times and it would be great if more fans get the oppourtunity to see these bouts at their home.

