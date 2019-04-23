×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Reason why Sasha Banks may not appear on WWE TV again

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.11K   //    23 Apr 2019, 22:32 IST

Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks

What's the story?

The Sasha Banks story has erupted ever since it was reported that The Boss was upset backstage at Wrestlemania 35 and allegedly threw tantrum fits behind the scenes after she and her partner, Bayley lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to the IIconics at the grandest stage of them all.

Reports ranged from saying that Banks has asked for her release to Bayley also unhappy with the situation. It was said that WWE has given The Boss some time to mull over her decision of wanting to quit WWE.

However, it looks like things aren't looking too bright for Banks' career in WWE as of now.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley, also known as The Boss 'n' Hug connection, put there Women's Championships on the line in a fatal 4-way match against the teams of Natalya & Beth Phoenix, Nia Jax & Tamina and The IIconics; which saw the IIconics pick up the victory.

Banks was not happy with WWE's decision of having the Championship change hands at Wrestlemania 35, and has not been seen on WWE since.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON stated:

“Sasha Banks, the situation is unchanged. They are right now at a stalemate and the word — of course you know how this goes — but the word is that if she wants to sit out the rest of her contract she can sit out the rest of her contract. Of course, if you know what that means that means she’s going to be sitting out forever because they’re going to add time for her not working so kinda — these contracts are very very difficult.”

(H/T Credit: 411Mania)

What's next?

If this is indeed the case then it looks like we will not be seeing Sasha Banks on WWE TV until her contract runs out; much like what happened to Neville.

Also Read: Jeff Hardy injured

Tags:
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Sasha Banks
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Major update on why Sasha Banks wasn't on RAW, and her WWE future
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's advice to backstage officials regarding Sasha Banks revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on why Sasha Banks is upset with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks Taking Time Off Due To Backstage Heat With Popular Superstar
RELATED STORY
Why Sasha Banks has nothing left to prove in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Sasha Banks revealed
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Sasha Banks is right in wanting to leave WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks not at Monday Night RAW for the Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Sasha Banks has every right to be upset with WWE 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Sasha Banks appeared on Raw despite not being cleared to wrestle
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us