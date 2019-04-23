WWE Rumors: Reason why Sasha Banks may not appear on WWE TV again

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

The Sasha Banks story has erupted ever since it was reported that The Boss was upset backstage at Wrestlemania 35 and allegedly threw tantrum fits behind the scenes after she and her partner, Bayley lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to the IIconics at the grandest stage of them all.

Reports ranged from saying that Banks has asked for her release to Bayley also unhappy with the situation. It was said that WWE has given The Boss some time to mull over her decision of wanting to quit WWE.

However, it looks like things aren't looking too bright for Banks' career in WWE as of now.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley, also known as The Boss 'n' Hug connection, put there Women's Championships on the line in a fatal 4-way match against the teams of Natalya & Beth Phoenix, Nia Jax & Tamina and The IIconics; which saw the IIconics pick up the victory.

Banks was not happy with WWE's decision of having the Championship change hands at Wrestlemania 35, and has not been seen on WWE since.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON stated:

“Sasha Banks, the situation is unchanged. They are right now at a stalemate and the word — of course you know how this goes — but the word is that if she wants to sit out the rest of her contract she can sit out the rest of her contract. Of course, if you know what that means that means she’s going to be sitting out forever because they’re going to add time for her not working so kinda — these contracts are very very difficult.”

What's next?

If this is indeed the case then it looks like we will not be seeing Sasha Banks on WWE TV until her contract runs out; much like what happened to Neville.

