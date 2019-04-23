WWE Rumors: Jeff Hardy suffers unfortunate injury

Jeff Hardy

What's the story?

WWE is facing some rough times as one after the other there are more and more Superstars being bitten by the injury bug.

The latest name to be added to that list is none other than The Charismatic Enigma, and one half of the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions -- Jeff Hardy.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy is not only a former multi-time WWE Champion but is regarded as one of the best Tag Team wrestlers in the world, especially with his brother Matt Hardy.

The two brothers had returned to WWE at Wrestlemania 33 two years ago and had captured the RAW Tag Team Championships in their return match at Wrestlemania.

The two were split during last year's Superstar Shakeup but re-united a few months back when Matt Hardy made his return to SmackDown.

The Hardy Boyz managed to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the Smackdown after Wrestlemania, much to every fan's delight.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter had to say regarding Jeff Hardy facing the injury scare:

“Jeff Hardy is injured, I don’t know how severe. It was on the Saturday night show in Madison Wisconsin. He was at the show last night — I haven’t heard about tonight — he was at the show in Rochester Minnesota. He was in the corner of Matt. He was limping significantly so it’s probably some sort of a leg injury.”

(H/T Credit: ringsidenews.com)

This comes as very bad news, as The Hardy Boyz had just recently won the Tag Team Championships, and the younger Hardy's injury may lead to the Championships being relenquished.

What's next?

We certainly hope that the injury is not anything serious and that the Daredevil is fit to compete as soon as possible.

