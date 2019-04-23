WWE Rumors: Real reason why WWE abruptly split Aleister Black and Ricochet's tag team

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 635 // 23 Apr 2019, 17:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aleister Black and Ricochet

What's the story?

Aleister Black and Ricochet had an impressive run as a Tag Team in the past few months. Their team even managed to compete for all three Tag Team Championships in one week's span when they competed for the RAW, NXT as well as SmackDown Tag Team Championships during Wrestlemania week.

However, with Ricochet moving to RAW and Aleister Black reportedly being moved to SmackDown, it looks like WWE have decided to pull the plug on their Tag Team.

In case you didn't know...

Even though Black and Ricochet were presented as a Tag Team on the main roster, they mostly competed as singles Superstars in NXT; where Black held the NXT Championship whereas Ricochet was the North American Champion.

It had come as a surprise to everyone when the two were repackaged as a team by the WWE.

The heart of the matter

It had been reported earlier today, that WWE had decided to move Andrade, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black back to SmackDown even though they had been drafted to RAW during the Superstar Shakeup.

As per PWInsider (via Prowrestling.com), the reason behind this surprising action is pressure from FOX, who want Andrade to be on SmackDown when the blue brand switches networks and joins FOX in October 2019.

The reason for Aleister Black being moved to SmackDown is because WWE in general does its best to keep married couples together on the road, as much as they possibly can. And considering Black is married to Almas' manager Zelina Vega, he, too has been moved to SmackDown.

What's next?

While Ricochet lost his first match after the Tag Team split on RAW this week, we hope that Black has better luck on the blue brand.

Also Read: Backstage details on WWE's plans for this year's MITB winners