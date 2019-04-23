WWE Rumors: Backstage details on WWE's plans for this year's MITB winners

MITB

What's the story?

With Wrestlemania 35 behind us, it is now time to focus all the attention towards WWE's next major PPV: Money In The Bank.

MITB is the perfect opportunity for WWE to make stars, and provide just the right kind of opportunity for Superstars in line for the main event push.

As per recent reports, it is being stated that WWE has some major plans for this year's MITB unlike the last few years, which have been seen as a dud.

In case you didn't know...

The last two men to win the MITB matches were Braun Strowman (2018) and Baron Corbin (2017). Both these men went on to squander their opportunities and failed to translate their MITB wins into successful cash-ins, which is highly surprising as an MITB win is seen as an almost dure-shot ticket to winning the World Championship.

While the female winners have fared a bit better in the past two years with Alexa Bliss (2018) and Carmella (2017) winning, it is high time WWE bring back the legitimacy back to the MITB winners.

The heart of the matter

With the buzz picking about what WWE might be planning for this year's Money In The Bank, WrestleVotes has reported that they have major plans for the winners of this year's MITB Ladder Matches:

Strong push within the creative team to really have this years men’s Money In The Bank winner coming out of the whole process looking like a STAR. The feeling backstage is that they have completely blown the winners & cash ins the last 2 years.

This comes as great news, because it indicates that whoever wins the MITB contract this year will most likely win the WWE/Universal Championship or the Women's Championship in case of the Women's MITB match.

What's next?

The MITB PPV will take place on May 19, 2019, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It will be the first PPV after Wrestlemania.

