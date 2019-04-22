WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion may return to WWE sooner than you think

Ambrose coming back soon?

What's the story?

While Dean Ambrose has been a fan favourite for the WWE Universe, the speculations regarding him leaving WWE are taking new turns every day.

With "one final" Shield reunion happening, it looks like WWE are going out of their way to make Ambrose's WWE exit as big as possible.

However, there are reports stating that there is, in fact, a particular reason behind WWE making such a huge deal out of Ambrose leaving WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose had announced that he will no longer continue with WWE once his contract expires in April. Even WWE made an official statement regarding Ambrose's plans on leaving WWE in April.

This was majorly the reason that The Lunatic Fringe was kept out of Wrestlemania 35 as well.

While it seemed like the segment between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose on RAW after it went off-air was the final goodbye for Ambrose, WWE will be having a Network special featuring The Shield's final match.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of WON stated that there is a reason for this match and that Dean Ambrose may be coming back to WWE:

He’s had so many farewells it’s not even funny […] It’s different. My gut is that they don’t expect him to go to AEW. They expect him to come back and they wanna make it a big deal and when he’s ready to come back he’s happy to come back and the fans see him as a big star.”

“He’s burned out and he’s unhappy. If he’s unhappy then whatever he’s unhappy about probably isn’t going to change. If he’s burned out and needs a rest then he’ll probably come back.”

What's next?

Only time will tell what choice Dean Ambrose ends up making, but all signs point towards him coming back to WWE.

