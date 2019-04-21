WWE Rumors: 35-year-old former Champion still adamant about leaving WWE

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

With Dean Ambrose leaving the company, there are a plethora of Superstars unhappy with their current position who want to follow suit.

2 names on that list are of former Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. An even with reports stating that WWE has tried to make the two re-sign their contracts, it looks like the Good Brothers are not willing to stick around.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Gallows is currently in his second run in WWE, and unfortunately for the 35-year-old, this run has been as disappointing as the first one.

Gallows along with his Tag Team partner Karl Anderson made came back to WWE in 2016. The two quickly became Tag Team Champions but have hardly been used since.

The heart of the matter

As per PWInsider (via Cagesideseats.com), Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows have remained steadfast in leaving WWE later this year.

Their contracts will allegedly expire around September and the two former IWGP Tag Team Champions are looking to leave WWE when the time comes.

It is rather unfortunate that WWE failed to capatilise on such a popular Tag Team, and have continued to waste their talents.

There are rumors indictating that the former Bullet Club members might return to NJPW where they will be treated like top stars.

What's next?

While the Tag Team divisoon seems to be flourishing with names like The Usos, The Hardyz and New Day making history, we will not be seeing much of The Good Brothers until their contracts run out.

A return to NJPW would be the best option for both these talented superstars.

Do you think WWE have misused Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson? Let us know in the comment section how you think WWE should have booked the Good Brothers.

