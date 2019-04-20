WWE Rumors: Reason why Bayley left Sasha Banks and moved to SmackDown

The Boss 'n' Hug connection finished?

What's the story?

One of the biggest stories coming out of Wrestlemania 35 this year was the backstage issues between Sasha Banks and WWE. It has been reported that Banks was extremely unhappy with WWE creative to the point that she threw fits backstage.

Even though not of these claims have been established, but what is clear is that Banks certainly does have some issues with WWE.

It was reported that Sasha Banks has asked for her release, and WWE have given her some time to mull over the decision. Not just that, some sources have indicated that even Bayley is unhappy with her position in WWE as of now.

We have an interesting update as to why The Boss 'n' Hug connection was actually split up by the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley became the first ever Women's Tag Team Champions at the Elimination Chamber PPV. However, the duo lost their belts to the IIConics in a fatal four-way tag team match at Wrestlemania 35.

Sasha Banks has not been featured on WWE TV ever since Wrestlemania, and Bayley has been drafted to SmackDown in the latest Superstar Shakeup.

The heart of the matter

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan to have Bayley move to SmackDown was taken long time back and had been the plan for some time.

This indicates that Bayley moving to the blue brand did not have much to do with the entire backstage controversy involving Sasha Banks.

What's next?

There are rumors circulating that Sasha Banks may be returning at MITB, which willl be the next WWE PPV.

As for Bayley, it can only be hoped that the Huggable One has a better shot at success than she did on RAW.

