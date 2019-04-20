×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Reason why Bayley left Sasha Banks and moved to SmackDown

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.80K   //    20 Apr 2019, 17:58 IST

The Boss 'n' Hug connection finished?
The Boss 'n' Hug connection finished?

What's the story?

One of the biggest stories coming out of Wrestlemania 35 this year was the backstage issues between Sasha Banks and WWE. It has been reported that Banks was extremely unhappy with WWE creative to the point that she threw fits backstage.

Even though not of these claims have been established, but what is clear is that Banks certainly does have some issues with WWE.

It was reported that Sasha Banks has asked for her release, and WWE have given her some time to mull over the decision. Not just that, some sources have indicated that even Bayley is unhappy with her position in WWE as of now.

We have an interesting update as to why The Boss 'n' Hug connection was actually split up by the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley became the first ever Women's Tag Team Champions at the Elimination Chamber PPV. However, the duo lost their belts to the IIConics in a fatal four-way tag team match at Wrestlemania 35.

Sasha Banks has not been featured on WWE TV ever since Wrestlemania, and Bayley has been drafted to SmackDown in the latest Superstar Shakeup.

The heart of the matter

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan to have Bayley move to SmackDown was taken long time back and had been the plan for some time.

This indicates that Bayley moving to the blue brand did not have much to do with the entire backstage controversy involving Sasha Banks.

What's next?

There are rumors circulating that Sasha Banks may be returning at MITB, which willl be the next WWE PPV.

Advertisement

As for Bayley, it can only be hoped that the Huggable One has a better shot at success than she did on RAW.

Also Read: Backstage details on future plans for Becky Lynch revealed


Tags:
WWE SmackDown Sasha Banks Bayley WWE Superstar Shakeup
Advertisement
5 theories on why WWE split up Sasha Banks & Bayley
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reason Bayley got booed by fans on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE Moving Bayley to SmackDown Live?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Could Sasha Banks swerve the WWE Universe by appearing on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why The IIconics pinned Sasha Banks and Bayley
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on why Sasha Banks is upset with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Bayley reportedly just as frustrated as Sasha Banks by WWE's title change decision
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major update on why Sasha Banks wasn't on RAW, and her WWE future
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Details Emerge on Sasha Banks' Frustration With WWE
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Possible theory on the Sasha Banks and Bayley situation
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us