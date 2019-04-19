×
WWE Rumors: Backstage details on future plans for Becky Lynch revealed

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
331   //    19 Apr 2019, 23:22 IST

The Man
The Man

What's the story?

Becky Lynch recently won both the RAW as well as SmackDown Women's Championships at Wrestlemania 35 by defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match; it was also the first ever women's main event in Wrestlemania history.

The Man created history by becoming the first woman to hold both RAW and Smackdown Women's Championships at the same time.

Another interesting win which took place was the IIConics winning the Women's Tag Team Championships.

We have interesting details on what WWE has planned for the women's championships going forward.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is the current RAW as well as SmackDown Women's Champion. Although previously on the SmackDown roster, she has been pulling double duty ever since Wrestlemania 35 and has shown up on both shows.

While many believed the finish of their triple threat match at Wrestlemania 35 to be botched, here is what The Man had to say after her historic win:

“I’m happy I beat her with a wrestling move after she talked about how…..she insulted my business. She insulted my business and I beat her with a wrestling move. That’s all we need to know. The ref counted to three and I became Becky Two Belts.”

(H/T Credit: Wrestletalk)

The heart of the matter

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of both the Women's Championships being held by Becky Lynch, and whether or not WWE is planning to unify them.

As per Observer (via the rumor roundup on Cagesideseats.com), not only will Becky Lynch and The IIconics defend their titles on both brands but they will have different challengers on each brand.

They also report that the Women's Tag Team Championships will be defended on NXT as well.

What's next?

Becky Lynch seems to be heading towards a feud with Lacey Evans on RAW.

Tags:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
