5 little known facts about "The Demon" Finn Balor

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.03K // 30 May 2019, 16:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What makes Finn Balor the Extraordinary Man

Finn Balor, real name Fergal Devitt, was born on July 25, 1981. Hailing from County Wicklow, Republic of Ireland, Balor is currently signed to the WWE, where he is a former NXT Champion, one-time Universal Champion, and two-time Intercontinental Champion.

Balor began wrestling in the year 2000 at the age of 18, soon winning the NWA British Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship.

Since then, Balor has not looked back and has worked on almost every major wrestling promotion in the world before joining the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

During his rise in the wrestling industry, many wrestling experts and fans have viewed him among the best wrestlers in the world, which is a great achievement for the superstar.

Also, check out the 6 Best Matches of “The Demon” Finn Balor

His character and performance in NXT helped the brand reach new heights too which speaks volumes about his popularity.

Since Finn Balor is one of the biggest names in WWE today, we will look at 5 lesser known facts about the former Universal Champion

#5 His iconic entrance

Finn Balor's entrance makes his character even more entertaining

One of the best things about Finn Balor’s overall gimmick is his entrance. His entrance is so good that it leaves the WWE Universe with goosebumps.

Advertisement

Initially, during his days in NXT and later on the main roster, his demon entrance was considered the best and even to this day fans look back at his best entrances as The Demon. Whenever a big event or pay-per-view is held, WWE goes back on calling out The Demon in Finn Balor to entertain the crowds a little bit more.

On regular shows, Balor now sports his cool Balor Club jacket to the ring as he raises his arms in the air with the fans following suit, much like a concertmaster.

The visual of the entire crowd throwing their hands in the air with Balor is great to showcase his popularity.

While this entrance is as good as any other in WWE, it only came into being after Balor unexpectedly did it while painted as The Demon in NXT. The fans caught on so quickly that it became a part of his entrance no matter what, and Triple H decided it should become a fixture in his entrance.

1 / 5 NEXT