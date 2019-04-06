6 Best Matches of “The Demon” Finn Balor

The Demon has delivered when it has mattered the most

While on the outside, it seems as though the Demon persona just involves Finn Balor putting on a lot of eye-catching body paint, it’s what the persona does to Balor on the inside that makes fans go crazy.

When portraying the Demon, Balor uses a heavier version of his entrance theme and alters the mannerisms of his entrance to transform from the cool, leather jacket-wearing Finn Balor to the intimidating Demon.

Not only that, but there is something about the energy level and the aggression that completely changes in the way Balor fights when he is The Demon. After all, he won the NXT and the Universal Championships under the Demon persona.

Balor, in reality, is the mythical king of a race of demons called the Fomhoraigh, often depicted as a giant with one eye capable of killing anything it looks at.

As Balor prepares to take on Bobby Lashley as The Demon again in his quest to regain the Intercontinental Championship, we look at six of Balor’s best matches under The Demon persona.

#6 Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin - SummerSlam 2018

Corbin was hit by a tornado

SummerSlam is The Demon’s playground, and that’s where The Demon delivered one of the quickest finishes to a match in WWE history.

SummerSlam 2018 is famous for crowning Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion after he defeated Brock Lesnar, and for Charlotte winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella and Becky Lynch, after which Lynch turned heel.

However, one of the highlights of the night involved the return of The Demon for One Night Only in 2018.

Balor was set to take on Baron Corbin who had been on his case for a few weeks, but Corbin wasn’t ready to take on Balor as The Demon. Corbin was caught by surprise and lost the match in just a little over one and a half minute. This was The Demon’s quickest squash match thus far.

Balor sent Corbin over the top rope with a clothesline, after which he followed up with a Sling Blade and a dropkick to Corbin. He then performed the Coup de Grace to win the match and send Corbin back home.

