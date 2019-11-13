5 Little known facts about WWE star Lana

WWE star Lana is certainly one of the more interesting talents to grace the WWE stage in the past decade, with The Ravishing Russian having numerous peaks and valleys in her ever-changing career in WWE.

The real-life wife of WWE star Rusev is currently in the midst of a very polarizing storyline with her husband Rusev and fellow RAW star Bobby Lashley, and the angle is drawing a very mixed reaction from WWE fans.

While the current Lana storyline remains one of the most consistently watched segments on WWE's YouTube channel, droves of fans are calling for the storyline to end, and WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves even admitted on his new show that he would like to see the angle put to bed.

With Lana's career full of controversial and memorable moments, let's take a look at five little known facts about the polarizing Superstar.

#5 Lana is actually American

Despite being billed as a Russian-born Superstar, Lana is actually American, and her real name is C.J. Perry. Perry was born in Gainesville, Florida, and she has no Russian ancestry, as her parents are of Venezuelan and Portuguese descent. As a student, Perry attended Florida State University where she studied dance and acting.

Despite being American, Lana does have ties to The Soviet Union, as her family moved to the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic when Lana was young, and she therefore holds dual Latvian and United States citizenship. Lana actually lived in Latvia until she was 17 years old, and then moved back to the United States in order to go to school.

Lana's accent has been somewhat of an enigma in WWE, as the Russian accent seems to come and go without explanation, and following her recent return to WWE TV, it seems as though the accent might be gone for good, with occasional moments of the accent showing up on TV.

