5 little-known facts about WWE Superstar Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns has been part of WWE's main roster for almost nine years and in that time The Tribal Chief has become WWE's biggest star.

Reigns has gone through a number of ups and downs in his career which includes being booed heavily following his Royal Rumble victory and main eventing consecutive WrestleMania events before announcing his leukemia diagnosis.

The current Universal Champion later announced that his illness was in remission and has since been able to make his return to WWE and pick up where he left off.

Despite living his life in public for almost a decade, there are still some facts about Roman Reigns that the Samoan star has been able to keep close to his chest.

Here are just five little-known facts about the former Shield member.

#5. Roman Reigns broke his nose in 2015 which has dramatically changed the look of his face

Roman Reigns returned from his WWE hiatus last year with a new set of teeth, something that later became the subject of several memes online. Whilst the WWE Universe noticed when Reigns had some dental improvements, another facial surgery that the star has undergone appears to have sailed under the radar.

As part of a match against Sheamus in December 2015, Reigns broke his nose which forced him to undergo nasal reconstructive surgery two months after the break in 2016. The surgery dramatically changed the look of Reigns' nose and his overall face, when compared to images of the star before the injury.

According to several reports at the time, the injury occurred as part of a table spot where Sheamus slammed Reigns against the object. The current Champion can be seen visibly injured from the spot before Sheamus goes over and whispers in his ear, seemingly asking if he's alright and if he's able to continue.

The injury kept Reigns sidelined from WWE TV for several weeks, but when he made his return he was able to push forward at the beginning of 2016 and later main evented WrestleMania alongside Triple H.

