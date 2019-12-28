5 little-used WWE stars who could have a big 2020

Shelton Benjamin - set for a big 2020?

With over 200 wrestlers thought to be among their various rosters, it's little wonder that one or two get lost in the shuffle at WWE.

Even with ample hours' television output on offer each week courtesy of Raw, SmackDown, NXT and much more, there are still some names who have struggled to make themselves stand out in 2019.

Now, of course, there are sometimes obvious reasons for that. Sometimes stars may be sidelined with long-term injuries, some are off on long-term filming commitments, and others just may not be considered 'ready' just yet.

Even allowing for all of that, though, it's also fair to say that WWE fans would like to see a little more of some of the faces who, perhaps, have not exactly been at the forefront of affairs during 2019.

With that in mind, we are taking a look at just 5 of the names we feel have what it takes to make a big impact across WWE in 2020.

#5. Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan in action against Ronda Rousey

Admittedly, I'm a big Sarah Logan fan. For me, her look, physique and attitude make her one of the most underrated stars on the Smackdown roster.

In fairness, she has enjoyed a good couple of years on the whole since her rise from NXT in 2019. Apart from an appearance in one Mae Young Classic, and some flirtations with the fringes of the NXT Women's Championship picture, she had been a relatively little-known star with the black-and-gold brand, which made her arrival on the 'main' roster more refreshing.

During 2017 and much of 2018, the 26-year-old featured regularly as part of the Riott Squad alongside Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, but faded a little in 2019 after being drafted to SmackDown and, after, back to Raw. She has wrestled, but her appearances have been restricted largely to Main Event and an lengthy series of matches against Dana Brooke.

I'd love to see Logan given a crack at a prolonged run of action in 2020.

