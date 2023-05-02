5 logical outcomes for WWE Backlash 2023

With WrestleMania 39 in the history books, WWE will look to keep up the momentum as it presents WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

WWE looks to either begin fresh feuds or put a bow on unfinished ones at the Premium Live Event. This year's event will have an even bigger feel to it as it will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Backlash 2023 card is looking stacked as RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against IYO SKY. Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega.

In three marquee matches, The Usos and Solo Sikoa will take on Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle in six-man tag team action. World-famous rapper Bad Bunny will take on Damian Priest in a Street Fight, and Cody Rhodes will take on Brock Lesnar for the first time ever.

This article will discuss five logical outcomes for this weekend’s WWE Backlash event.

#5. Bianca Belair beats IYO SKY to retain WWE RAW Women’s Championship

After beating Asuka at WrestleMania 39, the question has become, who will dethrone The EST as champion? There isn’t anyone on the RAW roster currently built up enough to end Bianca’s year-long reign as champion.

The logical outcome for this match is for Bianca Belair to defeat IYO SKY. The story of this match isn’t going to be Bianca v. IYO. It will be about the continued dissension of Damage CTRL. Bayley has shown signs of jealousy lately toward SKY.

The question is, will The Role Model turn on her faction member at Backlash, and who will Dakota Kai side with?

#4. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle beat The Usos and Solo Sikoa

Will The Bloodline continue to crumble?

In six-man tag team action, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will team up with Matt Riddle to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa at Backlash.

The story of Zayn and Owens against the Bloodline has cooled off since WrestleMania. Instead of the Bloodline crumbling, it seems like there is more friction between The Master Strategist and KO instead.

The logical outcome for this match is for Zayn, Owens, and Riddle to beat The Usos and Solo Sikoa at the show. While there has been friction teased between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, that will likely fade after Backlash. Instead, the focus will shift to Roman Reigns getting more frustrated with another Bloodline loss.

#3. Rhea Ripley beats Zelina Vega to retain WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Can Zelina Vega pull off a major upset?

In her first title defense, Rhea Ripley will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega.

Vega is getting this title shot because she is of Puerto Rican descent, which is where Backlash is taking place. However, this is a great opportunity for her to showcase her talent.

The logical outcome for this match is for The Eradicator to retain the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at Backlash. Ripley won the title from Charlotte Flair a month ago and is set to have a lengthy reign as champion.

As mentioned before, this is a match to get Rhea Ripley an easy victory while showcasing what Zelina Vega can do in the squared circle.

#2. Damian Priest beats Bad Bunny in a Street Fight

Can Damian Priest get one of the biggest wins of his career?

World-famous rapper Bad Bunny will make his return to the WWE ring as he takes on Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

In his in-ring wrestling debut at WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny teamed up with The Archer of Infamy to take on The Miz and John Morrison. The two will now face off in a street fight as Damian Priest is now a heel as a member of The Judgment Day.

The logical outcome for this match is for Damian Priest to beat Bad Bunny. Priest has been picking up victories lately and could be in for a push after the WWE Draft fallout finishes. He has the look and prescience to be a big star. A win over a celebrity in their home country would be big for Priest’s career.

#1. Cody Rhodes beats Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes will take on Brock Lesnar in the main event of Backlash. This match came after The Beast attacked The American Nightmare on RAW after WrestleMania 39.

Not many had Lesnar as Cody’s first feud after The Grandest Stage of Them All. But in retrospect, it does make sense. Brock has seemingly peaked with his current Cowboy gimmick. Since he can’t challenge Roman Reigns for the world title and he is above the mid-card title, why not go after the top babyface?

The logical outcome for this match is for Cody Rhodes to beat Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023.

WWE seems to be copying John Cena’s 2012 arc, where he lost to The Rock at WrestleMania and was then attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar the next night on RAW. The only difference here is that the babyface (Rhodes) winning this time is the correct and logical call.

