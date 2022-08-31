5 logical outcomes at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

For the first time since 2003, WWE will hold a premium live event in the United Kingdom at Clash at the Castle. The show will air live on NBC's Peacock app on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 from Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

This is one of the company's most anticipated shows in a long time. Clash at the Castle will be WWE's first stadium event in the UK since SummerSlam in 1992. International fans are typically the most lively and active crowd, so expect a loud and hot audience from start to finish.

The inaugural Clash at the Castle event will be headlined by the long-awaited showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, the women will be highlighted, as Liv Morgan will defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky will take on WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag team match.

In this article, we will explore five logical outcomes for WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

5. Liv Morgan beats Shayna Baszler to retain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Will Liv Morgan survive another submission specialist?

The first women's match at Clash at the Castle will see Liv Morgan defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler. This comes after Baszler won a Gauntlet Match to become the new #1 contender.

The former MMA star seems to be getting a renewed push with Triple H now in control of creative. We are seeing flashes of the NXT- early 2020 Shayna Baszler, who was a dominant champion and eliminated every woman in the Elimination Chamber Match. We also saw hints of a potential feud between Baszler and Ronda Rousey, which fans have been wanting for quite some time.

With that said, the logical outcome for this match is for Liv Morgan to retain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. After her controversial victory at SummerSlam, the crowd seems to have soured on the champion a bit. While it was clear the company wanted Morgan to retain the title but keep Rousey looking strong, their plans seem to have backfired a bit.

A clean and decisive victory against Baszler at Clash at the Castle should help in getting Liv's title reign back on track.

4. Gunther beats Sheamus to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Will The Ring General's reign of terror continue?

For the first time since WrestleMania 37, the Intercontinental Championship will be defended at a premium live event. Gunther will defend the title against Sheamus.

One of the biggest changes in the Triple H era of WWE is the newfound focus on the mid-card titles. The US and IC titles felt like afterthoughts for years under Vince McMahon. They are now main eventing shows and promos/video packages highlighting how important the titles are and why challengers want them.

The logical outcome for this match is for Gunther to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. While Sheamus winning the IC title at Clash at the Castle to become a Grand Slam Champion would be cool. Gunther has been booked as an absolute monster since his debut on the main roster and that won't end anytime soon.

This is a clash that could be a show stealer and a dark horse for match of the year if it is given enough time and lives up to the hype that fans have for it.

3. Team Bayley beats Team Bianca in the 6 Woman Tag Team Match

Which team will come out on top?

In the other women's match at Clash at the Castle, the team of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai will take on WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

Bayley made her triumphant return at SummerSlam in July, but she wasn't alone. She brought along Sky and Kai with her and the trio have caused chaos on RAW ever since. They took out an already injured Becky Lynch and interrupted Trish Stratus during her appearance in her hometown of Toronto, Canada.

The logical outcome for this match is for Team Bayley to take home the victory. Bayley just returned from injury and Sky and Kai are newcomers to the main roster, so they should not be losing here. Asuka or Bliss can afford to take the pin and not come out any worse for it.

Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for October's Extreme Rules premium live event. If he retains at Clash at the Castle, WWE will need a compelling match to get fans invested in the October show. Bayley v. Bianca Belair in the first ever Women's "I Quit" Match that was planned before The Role Model's injury last year would certainly do that.

2. Riddle beats Seth Rollins

Which superstar will emerge victorious?

In a match originally scheduled for SummerSlam, Riddle will finally go one-on-one with Seth Rollins at Clash at the Castle.

This is a feud that has been building for months now. Riddle and Rollins were originally scheduled for a match at SummerSlam, but that was moved to Clash at the Castle due to an "injury" to Riddle at the hands of Rollins.

The logical outcome for this match is for Riddle to defeat Rollins. Riddle has been treading water since Randy Orton went down with a back injury. He is banned from SmackDown after losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match to Roman Reigns.

Rollins has had the upper hand on Riddle for the majority of his feud and the two have been brawling nonstop every time they are in the same arena. This is another feud that is likely to carry over to Extreme Rules in October, so a Riddle win here makes sense.

1. Drew McIntyre beats Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle

Will The Tribal Chief finally fall?

In the main event for Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Outside of Brock Lesnar, The Scottish star has been the best-built challenger to Reigns. McIntyre has had a breath of fresh air since Triple H took over the WWE creative. He feels more like Drew McIntyre from late 2019-2020 that fans got behind. This is in comparison to the Drew McIntyre of 2021 that got constant title rematches when he didn't need them and was carrying a sword everywhere.

The logical outcome for this match is for Drew McIntyre to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This almost feels like a perfect storm for McIntyre. He will have the UK crowd fully in his corner, he has been built up as a credible challenger, and he is someone you can see defeating Reigns.

If McIntyre emerges victorious, but only wins the WWE Championship. In this scenario, Reigns can continue his historic Universal Championship reign. Meanwhile, Drew can be the main full-time champion since Reigns is essentially part-time now.

