5 logical outcomes for WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Logan Paul upset, new O.C. member revealed?

After a memorable Extreme Rules, WWE heads to Saudi Arabia for its annual Crown Jewel event. Crown Jewel will air live on NBC's Peacock app on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While the first few Crown Jewel events were seen as essentially glorified house shows, WWE has emphasized the event more in the past couple of years. This year will be no different as the card has several interesting matches.

Drew McIntyre will take on Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage Match. Braun Strowman will take on Omos and The O.C. will take on Judgment Day in tag team action.

Bobby Lashley will take on Brock Lesnar in their highly anticipated rematch from this year's Royal Rumble event. In the main event of the evening, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

This article will discuss five logical outcomes for this Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event.

#5. Judgment Day beats The O.C.

Who will prevail in tag team action?

At WWE Crown Jewel, the recently returned Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will team up with AJ Styles to take on Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match.

Anderson and Gallows recently returned to WWE to assist Styles, who was being recruited by Finn Balor to join Judgment Day. Instead of joining the group, Styles called a couple of "Good Brothers" to assist him.

The logical outcome for this match is for Judgment Day to defeat The O.C. Judgment Day had inconsistent booking after kicking Edge out of the group. However, ever since Dominik Mysterio turned heel, they have slowly started to gain momentum.

A win over The O.C. at Crown Jewel would make them look strong heading into a possible War Games Match later in the month.

#4. Karrion Kross beats Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match

Who will escape the Steel Cage?

In a rematch from Extreme Rules, Drew McIntyre will face off against Karrion Kross at Crown Jewel. This time, the two will face off inside a Steel Cage.

Kross made McIntyre his first target upon his return to WWE during the summer. At Clash at the Castle, Kross beat McIntyre in a Strap Match with some assistance from Scarlett.

The logical outcome for this match is for Karrion Kross to defeat Drew McIntyre once again at Crown Jewel. While Kross did win at Extreme Rules, it didn't make him look great since he needed Scarlett's help.

Kross still needs that strong, defining win to change fans' perspective of him. The Steel Cage stipulation makes it so that Kross can win without interference, while Drew doesn't look weak as long as he doesn't take a pin.

#3. Braun Strowman beats Omos

Which big man will prevail?

In a clash of giants, Braun Strowman will take on Omos at Crown Jewel.

When Stowman was released from WWE last June, it seemed obvious that the company was grooming Omos to be his replacement. However, The Nigerian Giant has not connected with the crowd at all, even with the help of MVP being his manager.

Strowman, on the other hand, is still over with crowds and is much more athletic in the ring compared to Omos. Now we will see who the top giant in WWE truly is.

The logical outcome for this match is for Braun Strowman to defeat Omos at Crown Jewel. Strowman recently returned, so losing just a couple of months into his run would not be a smart idea.

As mentioned above, what Omos is lacking in the ring and on the mic, Strowman has and is a polished product. This could be WWE's way of ending the Omos experiment once and for all.

#2. Brock Lesnar beats Bobby Lashley

The Beast and the All Mighty clash again

In the highly anticipated sequel to their Royal Rumble match, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley go one-on-one at Crown Jewel.

At the Royal Rumble, Lashley defeated Lesnar for the WWE Championship after The Bloodline interfered and Paul Heyman turned on The Beast Incarnate. However, Lesnar did get the last laugh as he won the Royal Rumble match later that night.

Lesnar returned several weeks ago on WWE RAW and attacked Lashley before his United States Championship match against Seth Rollins. While Lashley did not cost Lesnar the WWE Championship, he did benefit from The Bloodline interfering, and Brock Lesnar is not one to forget.

The logical outcome for this match is for Brock Lesnar to beat Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel. This match is the hardest one on the card to predict. While Lashley defeating Lesnar clean at Crown Jewel would do much more for him in the long run, Lesnar has been losing quite a bit as of late and it is hard to see him losing to Lashley twice in less than a year.

#1. Roman Reigns defeats Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Can Logan Paul do the impossible?

In what will be a spectacle of a main event, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

The match was built when Reigns appeared on Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast over the summer. The match was made official during a Las Vegas press conference last month.

The logical outcome for this match is for Roman Reigns to beat Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. There is virtually no chance that Paul will end Roman's historic title reign, especially not this close to Royal Rumble season.

This will be more of a "spectacle" than a bout as Paul is only in his third WWE match. The focal point of the match will be when Paul hits "One Lucky Shot" and Reigns sells a near-fall, which will make fans believe for a split second that Paul may pull off the upset of the century.

