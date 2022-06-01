5 logical outcomes for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

After a strong WrestleMania Backlash event, WWE looks to continue the momentum as they present Hell in a Cell. The event will air live on NBC's Peacock app on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.

Hell in a Cell used to be a last-ditch stipulation to end long, intensely personal feuds. That has not been the case in recent years since it became a premium live event. However, that could end this year with the conclusion of the Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes feud.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship in a star-studded Triple Threat Match against Asuka and Becky Lynch. We will also see the premium live event debut of Ezekiel as he faces off against Kevin Owens.

In this article, we will explore five logical outcomes at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

#5. Bianca Belair beats Asuka and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match

Who will win this star-studded Triple Threat Match?

Bianca Belair will defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell in a Triple Threat Match against Asuka and Becky Lynch. This comes after Asuka defeated Becky in a #1 contender's match on WWE RAW. Lynch was added to the bout the following week after defeating Asuka in a rematch.

This felt like a match that was thrown together on the fly. If the rumors are to be believed, Naomi was allegedly going to win a six-pack challenge to face Bianca at Hell in a Cell. This was before she and Sasha Banks walked out during an episode of RAW.

The logical outcome for this match is for Bianca Belair to beat Asuka and Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell. This will be Bianca's first premium live event title defense since winning it at WrestleMania 38. She should have a lengthy title reign that culminates in a match against Rhea Ripley at Clash at the Castle in September.

The Triple Threat stipulation also allows for Becky to blame Asuka for her losing the match. The two are 1-1 in their last two clashes, so WWE may have one last bout between the two at Money in the Bank. That is the event where their current feud essentially began in 2020, so that should be the story WWE goes with.

#4. Bobby Lashley beats Omos and MVP in the Handicap Match

Will Bobby Lashley overcome the odds?

At Hell in a Cell, Bobby Lashley will once against face off against Omos. However, this match will have a twist as it will be a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with MVP in The Nigerian Giant's corner.

This feud is one of the lowlights of Monday Night RAW at the moment. Despite WWE's best efforts, Omos just isn't clicking with the audience. While MVP covers up for the big man's lack of mic skills, he is still very green in the ring.

The logical outcome for this match is for Bobby Lashley to defeat Omos and MVP. Lashley is one of the few credible babyfaces WWE has at the moment. Roman Reigns is going to need fresh opponents and Lashley could be one of those if he keeps winning.

#3. Ezekiel beats Kevin Owens

Will Ezekiel impress in his premium live event debut?

In a surprisingly entertaining feud, Ezekiel will take on Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell. The feud began on the RAW after WrestleMania when Ezekiel debuted, but Owens insisted that he is actually Elias. Ezekiel refuted this by saying that he is Elias' "older brother".

This feud has no business being as entertaining as it is. This is normally a feud that fans would say is the worst of the year, but Kevin Owens, Ezekiel, and even Chad Gable have managed to make it must-see. WWE has struck comedy gold with this pairing and the match at Hell in a Cell should be entertaining as well.

The logical outcome for this match would be for Ezekiel to beat Kevin Owens. WWE is likely to promote this as Ezekiel's premium live event debut, so they will want him to look strong in the match. Owens is established enough that a loss to a comedic character like Ezekiel won't harm him.

The feud is likely to continue past Hell in a Cell with Owens still trying to prove that Ezekiel is Elias. A loss at Hell in a Cell will push him even further over the edge. So Ezekiel taking home the victory here makes the most sense logically.

#2. Cody Rhodes completes the hat trick against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell

Will Cody complete the hat trick?

In the third match of this trilogy, Cody Rhodes will take on Seth Rollins one last time. This time the match will take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Cody defeated Rollins for a second time at WrestleMania Backlash. Rhodes picked up the victory after using the tights to pin Rollins. This set Rollins over the edge, as he attacked Cody during his United States Championship Match against Theory on RAW. Cody then challenged Rollins to a Hell in a Cell Match, which he accepted.

The logical outcome for this match is for Cody to defeat Seth Rollins for the third time. WWE's booking of Cody has remained strong so far. However, this does need to be the last bout between the two for now.

With Money in the Bank on the horizon, Cody needs to move on and be booked as a favorite to win the ladder match come July. A loss at Hell in a Cell not only knocks some of Cody's luster off, it also may lead to the fourth match between him and Rollins as WWE loves to run feuds into the ground.

#1. Theory beats Mustafa Ali to retain the WWE United States Championship

Will Theory's rise continue?

For the first time since last year's Extreme Rules, the WWE United States Championship will be defended on a premium live event as Theory will defend against Mustafa Ali.

Theory has been a major fixture on RAW since Survivor Series and the strange golden egg storyline with Vince McMahon. While those segments were convoluted and heavily panned, the young star has been impressive in 2022.

Theory has benefitted from some major angles. He took an F5 from Brock Lesnar on top of the pod at Elimination Chamber and a Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania 38.

With that being the case, the logical outcome at Hell in a Cell is for Theory to beat Mustafa Ali. While Theory has been featured and booked strongly, Ali has been the complete opposite. After winning his first match back from his hiatus, he has been losing ever since. If there are big plans for Theory this summer, retaining the US title makes sense.

