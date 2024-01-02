5 long-shot WWE Superstars who could be champions in 2024

The dawn of a new year means new opportunities for the WWE Superstars. This is especially true for some of the athletes who dwell near the bottom of the card.

With the recent shake-ups in WWE management, Triple H has been left as the man in charge of creative.

It is hard to imagine in 2024, but at one time, Triple H was a glorified jobber who always lost to bigger superstars. He even had to wrestle in a "pig slop" match once.

Triple H could very well elevate some talent that has languished in recent years. Here are 5 long-shot WWE Superstars who might just wear gold around their waists in 2024.

#1. Ivar

Ivar has been in a kind of limbo since his partner Erik was injured.

It is hard to conceive, but the big man has been wrestling for twenty-three years. That level of experience, combined with his uncanny agility and powerful presence, are things that Triple H is likely to appreciate.

Ivar is not likely to win the World Heavyweight Championship, but the Intercontinental Championship just might find its way around his waist. If you are a wrestling fan, then the prospect of Gunther vs. Ivar should be an eye-catching one.

#2. Akira Tozawa

Perhaps no wrestler on the RAW roster has been more under-utilized than Akira Tozawa.

With an explosive mix of speed and agility, Tozawa made an impact in the Cruiserweight division early on in his WWE career. However, he has been sliding down the card on a consistent basis ever since.

Akira's work ethic and dedication to the sport, and his propensity to go along with any storyline, no matter how futile, are bound to pay off sooner or later. It could happen in 2024.

#3. Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods could find gold in 2024.

When you are in a three-man faction, you are bound to be ranked against the other members. Unfortunately for Xavier Woods, his time spent with The New Day only seemed to solidify his 'jobber to the stars' status.

Big E and Kofi Kingston both made the jump to the main event, but Xavier has not been able to attain those heights yet.

With Triple H in charge, the things that have been holding Xavier down, his size and his strong but unsanctioned WWE social media presence could no longer be an issue.

Is 2024 the year that Xavier finally equals his former stablemates? Only time will tell.

#4. Otis

Otis is definitely a powerful athlete. He has surprising agility and charisma for a big man. What does Otis not have? A championship.

When Heavy Machinery made the jump from NXT to the main roster, everyone held their breath to see what would happen. Otis' booking has been spotty, with him being a comic relief character one moment and a serious contender and a Money in the Bank winner the next.

It is no secret that Triple H has a soft spot for Otis. Could this be the year that Otis finally shatters the glass ceiling and gets some gold around his waist? Only time will tell.

#5. Jinder Mahal

Is Jinder Mahal destined to climb back up the card?

At one time, Jinder Mahal was a high-profile, divisive, big-belt champion in WWE.

He spent most of 2023 as the manager for Indus Sher. However, he still spent some time between the ropes as well.

However, 2024 could be different. During the Day 1 edition of RAW, he stood toe-to-toe with The Rock.

India is an important market for WWE, and the Modern Day Maharaja is certainly respected in his home country.

Jinder may divide wrestling critics, but there is no doubt about the fact that the man generates heat like a supernova just by showing up. Maybe 2024 will see Jinder step out from behind the microphone and back into the main event with a gold belt around his waist for good measure.

Which of these aforementioned WWE Superstars should win a title in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

