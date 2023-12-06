Otis breaks silence after being body slammed by female WWE star

Otis and the rest of Alpha Academy showed up on WWE NXT for another match this Tuesday night. However, The Dozer was taken down by a female star during the contest to send the wrestling world into a frenzy.

On Tuesday, Otis, Chad Gable, and Maxxine Dupri teamed up to face Naom Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend in a six-person tag team match. The match was highly entertaining and took the rivalry between the two sides forward.

Gable failed to defeat Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup not too long ago. He vented his frustration by catching Naom in an Ankle Lock and making him tap out in the middle of the ring. The match's highlight was a spot between the former 24/7 Champion and Lash Legend.

WWE’s Dozer looked to get his hands on Legend, but the female superstar had other plans. She dodged a charging Otis and then lifted him with ease before dropping him with a huge bodyslam. The spot was arguably the top one from the night and turned a few heads.

After the show, the Alpha Academy member took to Twitter to break his silence after being bodyslammed by his love interest. Check out what he wrote below:

"Ohhh YEAAA Let's GO WILD," said Otis.

It’s incredible to see just how strong the women in WWE are. Fans saw Bianca Belair lift the Alpha Academy member over her shoulders a few years back. Seeing him get bodyslammed by Lash Legend was even more entertaining.

Otis could challenge Naom Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup on an upcoming WWE show

Naom Dar fought off one of WWE’s finest main roster stars, Chad Gable, to retain his NXT Heritage Cup.

The rivalry between the two sides has been highly entertaining, and that’s probably why fans keep seeing the RAW faction head to every Tuesday Night Show. Otis has been in a good position on the red brand, and it looks like he is ready to win something big.

He could challenge Naom Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup and win Lash Legend over in the process.

Continuing the rivalry between the two factions for some time would be a good idea. They have already had a few entertaining matches and segments, and another NXT Heritage Cup match would help Dar cement his place on the roster.

