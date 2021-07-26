5 Long-term WWE absentees and their expected return dates 

WWE Superstars are expected to perform all year round and are on the road for much of their career. Like any other job, wrestlers often ask for time off if they are not being used on WWE TV at the time, which then leads to a lengthy hiatus.

At present, several WWE stars are considered long-term absentees but have a good reason for their absence. Lacey Evans is expecting her second child, whilst Paige has retired from in-ring competition and has since been working on a number of other off-screen projects with WWE.

Many other current WWE Superstars have been on hiatus from WWE for a number of weeks, and the following article looks at when these stars could potentially make their return.

#5. Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch hasn't appeared on WWE TV since May 2020

Becky Lynch was considered to be one of the biggest stars in the company when she announced she was expecting her first child on Monday Night RAW in May 2020. Lynch made the announcement on a pre-recorded episode of the show after rumors surfaced on-line that she was expecting her first child with fellow WWE star Seth Rollins.

Lynch was forced to relinquish her RAW Women's Championship before heading off on maternity leave. The Man announced the arrival of her daughter, Roux, back in December and has since been seen working out ahead of her return to the ring.

The former Champion has since teased her return on several occasions like the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and even at the recent Money in the Bank event. Of course, Lynch was just trolling the WWE Universe with these teases and is still yet to make her return.

It's rumored that Lynch's return could be being saved by the company for SummerSlam since there are reportedly plans to make this year's event much bigger than WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe attempted to hijack the RAW Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank with "We want Becky!" chants to show that they are prepared for the return of the star.

In recent images and updates shared on Instagram, Becky Lynch has shown that she is in fantastic shape and it's easy to see her making her return in just three weeks at the biggest party of the summer - SummerSlam.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun