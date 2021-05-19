5 longest losing streaks in WWE

When we hear wrestling streaks, we often get reminded of Goldberg's dominance in WCW or The Undertaker's legendary WWE career. However, throughout the years, a select few wrestlers have had a rough time inside the ring with more losses than they can count.

While losing matches is too common in the promotion, some were just WWE's way of putting over talent, while the rest were bookings that involved a good amount of creative writing.

The likes of Curt Hawkins have made headlines in recent times as the only wrestler on the roster who was happy with his losing record. But more often, wrestlers would desire a better career record.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars with the longest losing streaks.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater

Heath Slater with Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal

Heath Slater has one of the most memorable losing records to his name. The former superstar went through multiple losing streaks during his career at WWE, with the longest being 27 match losses in a row.

Slater is a former tag team and 24/7 champion, but his most notable memories came in during the week leading up to the 1000th episode of RAW. Heath Slater challenged legends every week only to lose each time, making a funny storyline.

Heath Slater was also a member of the 3MB faction alongside Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre. As a team, they weren't really successful and faced many disappointments.

After the faction split, Slater's teammates went on to have stellar careers, winning championships, among other accolades. Slater, unfortunately, was mostly used to put over other stars.

His most recent WWE appearance saw him challenge Drew McIntyre in a losing effort. Shortly after, Slater was attacked by Dolph Ziggler, who was a contender for the WWE Championship. After McIntyre stepped in to save Slater from Ziggler, the duo shared a bonding moment.

Slater was released by the company in 2020 amidst budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not appeared on WWE television ever since.

1 / 5 NEXT