WWE WrestleMania is the pinnacle that all WWE Superstars look to reach during their professional wrestling careers. The showcase of the immortals has housed some of the greatest and most epic matches in the history of WWE.

A great WrestleMania classic can elevate a WWE Superstar into legendary status amongst members of the WWE Universe. However, certain matches require a greater amount of allotted time on a WrestleMania card than a regular match to reach their epic potential.

Finally... #WrestleMania is back in business!



There is often a fine line between a match being too short to tell the required story and being so long that it becomes boring and laborious to watch. Nevertheless, the allotted time during a WrestleMania match is prime real estate.

From main events to show stealing classics, let's take a closer look at the 5 longest matches in WWE WrestleMania history.

#5 The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels - WWE WrestleMania 25 (30:44)

Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker is considered by some to be the greatest match in WrestleMania history

WWE WrestleMania 25 is largely remembered for presenting arguably the greatest match in WrestleMania history. The event was marketed as the "25th Anniversary of WrestleMania" and was mostly a lackluster show.

However, the quality of the show quickly became irrelevant once the WWE Universe witnessed The Undertaker go one-on-one with Shawn Michaels. The Deadman and The HeartBreak Kid certainly have a large amount of history together in WWE. The duo have competed against each other in classic matches including the first ever Hell in a Cell match at In Your House: Bad Blood in 1997 and a Casket Match at the 1998 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

But since Shawn Michaels' return from retirement in 2002, The Undertaker and HBK's paths had rarely crossed on WWE television. This all changed in 2009 when Mr. WrestleMania attempted to break The Undertaker's fabled WrestleMania undefeated streak.

The entrances alone were spectacular. Shawn Michaels descended from the heavens, whereas The Undertaker rose up from the depths of hell.

Once the action got underway, it became a spectacle of WrestleMania moment after WrestleMania moment, causing a cacophony of noise from 70,000 fans in Houston, Texas.

Shawn Michaels incredibly kicked out off Chokeslams, Last Rides and even a Tombstone Piledriver, much to his opponent's amazement. The Undertaker responded by surviving not one, but two editions of Sweet Chin Music. The match finally came to a close after 30 minutes and 44 seconds with The Undertaker hitting a second tombstone for the victory and ending the one of greatest matches in the history of WrestleMania.

