5 loudest return pops in WWE history

There's nothing quite like the moment in WWE when a superstar makes their triumphant return. The excitement and elation of the WWE Universe is just so capitivating that it sends goosebumps up and down your spine.

Returns are moments to hold onto and watch back over and over again. No doubt, the best returns in WWE happen when they are unannounced.

That being said, in no particular order, let's take a look at five of the loudest return pops in WWE history.

#5. John Cena makes his WWE return from injury at the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2008 took place live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a night to remember when we saw Jimmy Snuka and Roddy Piper enter the Rumble match itself to reignite their legendary feud. We also saw The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels kick-off the Rumble match as entrants #1 and #2, respectively.

It was what was to come towards the end of the match that shocked the WWE Universe. The countdown and buzzer hit for Entrant #30 to make their entrance and John Cena's music played. Cena made his way out to a rapturous reception and a loud cheer.

The reason this moment was so significant is because just a few months prior, John Cena suffered a torn pectoral muscle. This should normally rule a wrestler out for more than six months. The former WWE champion defied all scientific odds and returned after just three months. That night cemented Cena's status as superhuman.

John Cena spoke with WWE's YouTube channel about that famous night and how it all came about:

The feeling for the 2008 Royal Rumble was a great one. A few months before, I completely tore my right pectoral muscle, and that's usually where you need nine months to a year to recover. I made extreme gains very fast and called everybody up and said 'hey, I think I'm ready to go'. John Cena said.

The miraculous return resulted in Cena winning the Royal Rumble match altogether. He went on to face Triple H and then-Champion Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.

