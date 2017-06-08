5 low-rank wrestlers that could carry SmackDown Live as WWE Champion

We take a look at 5 Superstars that could rule SmackDown Live as WWE Champion if given the chance.

@TheWWEJourno by Daniel Massey Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 14:20 IST

The most prestigious title in WWE

Yesterday, we looked at 5 low-rank wrestlers that could carry Raw as the Universal Champion. It would not be fair to leave out the land of opportunity, which happens to be the place of the original idea for the article, and not give it the same treatment.

Jinder Mahal went from jobbing rockstar to WWE Champion in a matter of a few years and even survived an original release to come back bigger and better than before. The Maharaja shocked the world when he beat the Viper Randy Orton at Backlash to win the top prize in the business.

It’s certainly not often that someone with very little build and such a low rank would even get an opportunity to go one on one with the WWE Champion, never mind win it! I can only think of a few times in history where this has even happened on television.

However, it got me thinking as to who else on the SmackDown Live roster could carry the brand and the company if they won the strap out of the blue? Who would be able to cope with the pressure and draw big crowds as the new WWE Champion?

One thing is for sure; they would have to make the title look fashionable…

#5 Tyler Breeze

I’m afraid that if he won it, he’d accessorise it.

Tyler Breeze is generally considered one of the failed NXT call ups. Only recently, he has taken a gimmick that was absolutely awful and made it into one of the most entertaining things on the SmackDown Live weekly broadcast. He’s a comedy act at the heart of it, though, and is about as low rank as you can get when you’re on TV.

In NXT, he was one of the most popular characters on the show despite portraying a heel. He was always flirting with the main event of the show but often came up short in the number one contender matches and actually never got a chance to hold the prestigious title before his call-up to the main roster.

I think if he were to split with Fandango and get a shot at the WWE Championship, not only would he look brilliant with it, but it would also create a lot of matches we never got to see from Breeze, such as him taking on AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens.

As a singles wrestler, everyone wanted him to capture the NXT Championship, and quite frankly, it’s a crime against wrestling that he never did. It’s time for Prince Pretty to get the push he deserves.