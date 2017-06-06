5 low rank wrestlers that could carry Raw as WWE Universal Champion

We take a look at five superstars that could carry Raw if given the chance!

@TheWWEJourno by Daniel Massey Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 16:59 IST

The top title on WWE Raw

Jinder Mahal set a new precedent two weeks ago when he became the WWE Champion and basically the new face of SmackDown. It wasn’t a secret that WWE were trying to break into the Indian market but I think the vast majority of people thought he may just remain No. 1 contender and battle Randy Orton multiple times in losing efforts to get over.

Nevertheless, Jinder Mahal shocked the world and WWE went ahead with the unthinkable as he pinned Randy Orton in the centre of the ring and won the most prestigious championship WWE has to offer. He’s gone from being a part of a jobbing stable to WWE Champion, just by working a little harder in the gym!

I’m glad that WWE decided to go ahead with this and pull the trigger because it’s something new and fresh, and if reports are to be believed, he is to have a long title reign.

Brock Lesnar is currently nowhere to be found. He won the Universal Championship in April at WrestleMania and will defend it for the first time at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

So who on Raw could take on a role similar to Jinder Mahal and go from zero to hero in a single night? Just one opportunity to reach the top of the mountain? This article will look at five wrestlers who are good enough to do so but are unlikely to ever get the chance.

We start with a former Bullet Club member...

#5 Karl Anderson

Could Karl Anderson rule Raw one day?

Karl Anderson is a fairly new player in the world of WWE. Having already won the WWE Tag Team Championships with Luke Gallows as part of The Club, he has shown he has the potential to carry a division and I feel he could transfer those skills to the Universal Championship and carry the brand.

He has been in a tag team for quite a lot of his career and it’s about time he had some singles action. Karl Anderson is a much more talented wrestler than he is allowed to really show in his current position in WWE and propelling him to the top of the mountain would give him a chance to show off these skills.

The best part about Anderson becoming Universal Champion would be the matches with his former colleagues from New Japan. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor just to name the main ones. Granted, they aren’t all on the same roster at the moment but at any moment a superstar shake up could change that.

Anderson would have no problem carrying the brand thanks to his experience in the main event of the tag team divisions across the world. Give him a chance to work on his own as the top guy on Raw and watch the crowds lap him up.