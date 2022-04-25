5 matches that could main event SummerSlam 2022

With the conclusion of the highly-entertaining WrestleMania 38, SummerSlam is the next big premium live event on the WWE calendar. The company will host the show in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. This marks the first time the event will not be held in August.

SummerSlam's build will begin in earnest in a couple of weeks. Fans are excited to see what the card will be for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Many feuds could shape up in the months to come, with plenty of possibilities available for WWE to consider.

New and current champions will be taking to the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, all vying for the main event spot. A SummerSlam main event is a big deal in WWE and can do wonders for a superstar's career.

There are multiple matchups that could make a case for themselves to become the main event of the show. In that regard, here are five possible matches that could main event the 2022 edition of the show.

#5. On our list of matches that could main event SummerSlam 2022: The Miz vs. Logan Paul

The Miz's betrayal of Logan Paul could lead to a mega main event

WWE loves getting celebrities in the ring to lock horns with their superstars. The latest feud of that kind kicked off when The Miz attacked Logan Paul after their victory over The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

Miz hit Paul with a Skull-Crushing Finale while the pair were celebrating their huge win. The YouTuber did not mince his words in his post-match interview, setting the stage for a mega match between him and The A-Lister.

Even though the build is yet to begin, WWE has time to make a proper feud between the two. Given Logan's worldwide popularity and star appeal, it would make for a great and commercial main event for SummerSlam 2022.

#4. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

Wrestling deserves this match as soon as possible

The wrestling world has been waiting to see Becky Lynch face off against Ronda Rousey in a singles match since November 2018. We thought we were going to get it at WrestleMania 38, but WWE went with Charlotte Flair as Rousey's opponent.

It's too late to wait until WrestleMania 39 to have the two biggest female stars do battle in singles competition. SummerSlam 2022, meanwhile, seems like the perfect stage for the encounter. WWE can have the feud between Rousey and Flair conclude before reigniting the one she had with Lynch.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet taking on the returning Man would be a must-see from feud to match. It is also a proper main event matchup for SummerSlam 2022, and one that will steal the show.

#3. Riddle vs. Randy Orton

RK-Bro is one of the best things on the WWE product today. The team of Randy Orton and Riddle have been phenomenal and have rightly been crowned RAW Tag Team Champions.

However, WWE tag teams split up at some point, and a snake is always a snake. The most likely scenario is Orton betraying Riddle somewhere down the road. In our opinion, the perfect timing for it would be on the road to SummerSlam, setting up a personal grudge match between the two.

The intensity and backstory of the match would be fitting of a main event slot. Given the incredible work The Viper and The Bro have done so far, they are deserving candidates for it too.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Cena vs. Rhodes is a money match, plain and simple

Cody Rhodes has declared his intentions to become world champion and the measuring stick in WWE. The quest will be long and arduous and will require him to knock off several top superstars. But what if he had to face a hurdle in arguably the champion on his way to the proverbial finish line?

Enter John Cena. The Franchise Player has been the definitive WWE Superstar for many years now. His current part-time status doesn't take away from the fact that he is an all-timer. The difference between his and Rhodes' career paths is incredible material for a feud.

The American Nightmare facing Cena would be a mega main event for SummerSlam 2022. Him getting the rub from the 16-time world champion in his quest to win his first would be phenomenal storytelling as well.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

We fantasy-booked our way into the previous four entries, but this one is a very genuine possibility. Everyone has been hyping up Drew McIntyre as the man to knock Roman Reigns off his perch, and WWE sowed the seeds for the feud this past SmackDown.

Reigns has been unstoppable for the last two years, but one time he looked second best was during his Champion vs. Champion match against then-WWE Champion McIntyre at Survivor Series 2020. Fans have been itching for a rematch since then, and we are hoping it takes place at SummerSlam 2022.

There is no doubt that if the match takes place, it will be the main event of the show. If The Scottish Warrior can defeat The Head of the Table, it would be a summer to remember.

Edited by Prem Deshpande