5 main roster superstars that may go back to NXT for its debut on The CW Network

Over the last year or so, NXT has been producing some great wrestling. Shawn Michaels' leadership mixed with the talent of the brand has led to great success. Last year, the brand also witnessed superstars like John Cena, The Undertaker, and CM Punk appear on it.

While these were indeed big moments for NXT, the brand will experience yet another massive moment when they move to The CW Network. From October 2024, the developmental show will feature on The CW Network, due to which some main roster superstars might move there.

In this article, we will look at five main roster superstars who must move to NXT:

#5. Shayna Baszler should move to NXT

Until last year, Shayna Baszler was making quite a name for herself on RAW. After she won her feud against Ronda Rousey, many believed Baszler would receive a big push. However, instead of a push, her screen time became even less and she did not do anything significant.

This is one reason why WWE could look to move Baszler to NXT. By moving to the former black and gold brand, Baslzer will be able to reinvent herself, and after a while, she can return to the main roster. It will be interesting to see if the promotion does something like that.

#4. Natalya

Natalya is arguably one of the best female talents on the WWE roster. That's one of the major reasons why she has been able to stay in the promotion for so long and build a successful career. But unfortunately, in recent times, Natalya hasn't been able to produce great work.

While this has to do with the lack of storylines for her, another reason is the emergence of superstars like Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Liv Mogan. Hence, it would be in WWE and Natalya's best interest to move her back to NXT. Given she has already competed on the brand, the chances of her moving are high.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura

In 2023, Shinsuke Nakamura challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a feud considered interesting by many. While he couldn't win, Nakamura was later booked to feud with Cody Rhodes, which he again lost. However, people believed he was on course to achieve big things.

Unfortunately, nothing like that ended up happening. Instead, the Japanese superstar has kind of lost the momentum he had in 2023. Hence, it would probably be in Nakamura's best interest to move to NXT when the brand launches on The CW Network.

#2. Ricochet

When one looks at some of the best and most explosive talents on the WWE roster, Ricochet is definitely one of them. Time after time, Ricochet proves himself to be a valuable asset to WWE. But, he is yet to receive something significant in his career on the main roster.

That's why, given NXT will get great viewership on The CW Network, it would be wise to move Ricochet there. The 35-year-old could use his talents to help build the brand, which will also help him increase his popularity.

#1. Otis

Chad Gable's heel turn has taken an ugly turn for the Alpha Academy. Gable who was once known to help his teammates recently labeled them as losers. If Gable does not change his ways, it might force Otis and the others to turn heel. And given Otis' likable character, it would be hard to imagine him playing heel.

That's why there is a huge possibility that WWE could consider moving Otis to NXT. Given how entertaining he is and how well he moves inside the ring, the former black and gold brand will highly benefit from his presence.