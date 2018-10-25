5 Main Roster Wrestlers Who Need A Fresh Start

The alliance of Titus Worldwide came to an end recently

The WWE is full of extremely talented superstars who are fighting to stay on top of their respective brand’s roster. Many are succeeding to do so, while others are failing in their efforts.

Currently, there are many superstars who are receiving a great push from the WWE’s development brand NXT, and getting called up to the main roster in SmackDown and Raw.

However, a few of those wrestlers have been cursed by those pushes, and even after spending many months, and even years, on the main roster, they find themselves heading in no direction other than out of the fans’ radars and out of the company.

There are many such wrestlers who have been stuck in a bad place in the WWE and are in dire need of a new gimmick and repackaging which can probably help them catapult their career on the main roster.

With that said, there are a number of superstars currently signed to the WWE and it becomes difficult for the creatives to ensure that all the superstars get a fair and decent run on their respective brands.

Let’s take a look at 5 wrestlers who are somewhat better than what they are currently getting in the WWE, and how a new gimmick could help them come out as better stars.

#5 Apollo

Elias looked pretty comfortable up there

Apollo Crews is currently one of the most athletic and strongest men in the WWE. The former NXT star made his main roster debut on Raw on April 4, 2016.

However, since then Apollo hasn’t been able to make it big in the WWE and sees himself being used either as a jobber or just as a filler on the main roster.

His talent and skills are unquestionable, but there isn’t much that’s been done to prove that he is indeed a good wrestler who can rise to the top.

His previous partnership with Titus O’Neil didn’t do much for the superstar and barely helped him stay relevant.

The WWE can take this time he’s gotten away from Titus Worldwide and build the superstar as a good mid-card babyface who can later become a contender for the Intercontinental Title.

Apollo Crews is in dire need of a revamp, and last week on Raw he had a short encounter with Elias which could signal towards better days for the superstar.

