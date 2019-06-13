×
5 main roster WWE Superstars that we'd love to see have a run down in NXT

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
790   //    13 Jun 2019, 08:39 IST

Image result for wwe raw and smackdown logo

WWE main roster programming has been lacklustre for quite some time now, and given how great NXT has been in comparison, and with the recent return of Tyler Breeze, it's got many people thinking about main roster stars down in Full Sail. Sure, we can't stack NXT with main roster talent, because the brand itself is already stacked with WWE products and former independent stars, but it still hasn't stopped us from dreaming.

Whether it be just for one Takeover match or simply for one rivalry, there are so many main roster stars that would be great down in NXT, especially if given the right story to tell.

Many of these aren't very likely, but sit back and read along as we take a look at 5 main roster stars we'd love to follow in Tyler Breeze's footsteps and take a venture down to Full Sail Arena.

#5 Chad Gable

Image result for chad gable wwe

Chad Gable was down in NXT for a brief time alongside Jason Jordan and as the tag team known as American Alpha, they absolutely starred, but unfortunately, the former Olympian hasn't been able to find his footing as a singles star.

His recent appearance on Smackdown Live suggests WWE are looking for a way to use him, but with people like Balor, Black, Andrade, Ali, Murphy clogging up the mid-card on Smackdown, it's unlikely to lead to anything substantial.

Gable has the charisma, personality and in-ring acumen to be a star in WWE, but his size will always hold him back on the main roster, so a return to NXT makes complete sense to establish him as a singles star. This one is the most likely of any on our list, given how low down on the card Chad is right now, as matches with Gargano, Cole, Dream and even Matt Riddle would again establish him as a star to be reckoned with.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Cesaro Dolph Ziggler
