5 Major changes that will happen if Goldberg becomes the WWE Universal Champion again

Some major changes could happen if Goldberg becomes Universal Champion

Anyone who was watching Goldberg dominate the WCW roster back in 1998 would probably be amazed to know that he is in the title picture 22 years later. Goldberg goes up against The Fiend for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Sure, from the looks of it, it does seem like The Fiend has got this one in the bag. There's no way that Vince McMahon has built up The Fiend to be this dominant monster only to have Goldberg squash him.

If it's impossible to bet against Goldberg if you consider how he's been booked for most of his active wrestling career. This is a man who's in supreme physical shape even now and is probably more 'over', than most performers in the current roster.

So, what would change if Goldberg were to win the title at WWE Super ShowDown 2020?

#5 Part-time Champion on the Blue brand

There is no way that Goldberg will go on the road full-time as a member of the active SmackDown roster defending his Championship in every town and Live Event as the reigning and defending Universal Champion. And even though The Fiend does not appear on every single episode of SmackDown, he is still a very integral component of the full-time SmackDown roster. Unfortunately, if Goldberg becomes the Universal Champion, we will have two part-timers with the two top championships in the company (because Brock Lesnar is likely to defeat Ricochet).

While this is not necessarily the worst thing in the world, considering that a part-time Champion just makes every appearance seems special, it would entirely transform the dynamics of the blue brand. It would be interesting to see how often Goldberg appears and how often he competes, especially if you consider that even Bray Wyatt only competes on pay-per-view.

