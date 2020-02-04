WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

Brock Lesnar

WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia once more as it gears up for the 5th event that the company will be hosting in the country. Following the debacle of Crown Jewel, with the delayed flight for the WWE Superstars and the social media outrage that followed, it was assumed there would be quite a few issues with this event, but it appears that is not the case at all.

There have been a few matches announced for the show, but it remains to be seen how many of the Superstars will be heading to the Saudi Arabian show this time, and how large the card is going to be.

Where will WWE Super ShowDown 2020 be held?

WWE's 3rd Super ShowDown event will be held in the King Fahd International Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What date is Super ShowDown 2020?

WWE Super ShowDown is set to take place on 27th February 2020.

Given that the card is starting early, the show will be taking place at differing times on 27th February in most locations.

Super ShowDown 2020 Start Time

WWE Super ShowDown start time is scheduled at 1 PM EST. There might be a 2 hour Kick-Off show, which is yet to be confirmed by the company, whereby the show might actually start at 11 AM EST. If you are in any other location, the start times for WWE Super ShowDown are as follows:

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Predictions and Match Card

The following are the matches announced for the show so far. More matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

#1 WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Ricochet

Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet

If there is one Superstar other than Drew McIntyre that was a thorn in the side of Brock Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble, it was Ricochet. The Superstar, known for his agility and ability inside the ring helped McIntyre in eliminating Brock Lesnar by hitting him with a low blow.

Now, having qualified for the Championship match on RAW by defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, Ricochet is well on his way to getting a shot at the title. Lesnar interrupted Ricochet's celebrations by hitting him with an F-5 to close off the show, letting him know exactly what he thought of him.

With that in mind, this match will be interesting, but the result is obvious. For the time being, the main feud that WWE is building up is between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, as the two will be in the main event of WrestleMania. Lesnar will not lose the title before that match.

Prediction: Brock Lesnar to defeat Ricochet

#2 WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs John Morrison and The Miz

John Morrison and The Miz vs The New Day

If there is one title match where the titles could actually change hands, it's definitely this one. With John Morrison having only returned to WWE recently, he has not seen much success, but teamed up with The Miz, was able to become the #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

For the moment, the team is definitely not going to be an easy challenge for the New Day. With that in mind, there might be a big change in Riyadh.

Predictions: John Morrison and The Miz to defeat The New Day

While these are the only two matches announced for the time being, we can make reasonable assumptions regarding the rest of the card as well.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Announces Matches With Tyson Fury And Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel Event

Braun Strowman has always featured rather heavily in Saudi Arabia PPVs, and it is likely that this time will be no different. Strowman only recently won his Intercontinental Championship and now there's no stopping the Monster Among Men.

Shinsuke was clearly not done with Braun, and this is likely going to be a feud heading into the show.

Predictions: Braun Strowman defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Universal Championship: The Fiend (c) vs Goldberg

WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX

The Fiend has erased every Superstar who has dared step in his path, and this includes Daniel Bryan. The Fiend defeated Daniel Bryan yet again at the WWE Royal Rumble, and that might be enough to bring an end to his reign of terror.

However, The Fiend is sure to feature on the card. With that in mind, and with Goldberg returning, who better than Goldberg for The Fiend next? This can be a one-and-done feud against the dominant wrestler, and Goldberg won't be hurt by eating a loss here, while it puts Bray Wyatt over even further.

It could also be the perfect set up for a feud between The Fiend and Roman Reigns, if The Big Dog comes out to save the veteran after the match.

Predictions: The Fiend defeats Goldberg

Appearance by Hulk Hogan

Premiere Of HBO's "Andre The Giant" - Red Carpet

At this point, it might be said for sure that Hulk Hogan will be appearing at this year's WWE Super ShowDown. With rumors of a last match for Hogan to end things on his own terms, we might even see him in a match at Super ShowDown, although that seems unlikely for the time being.

Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs The AOP and Seth Rollins

This is currently one of the hottest feuds on WWE TV at the moment, and this is almost sure to feature in some form during the show as well, with Kevin Owens teaming up with The Viking Raiders in the absence of Samoa Joe, to take on The AOP and Seth Rollins.

Predictions: Seth Rollins and The AOP defeat Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders

How to watch WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in the US & UK?

WWE SuperShowDown 2020 can be watched live in the US and UK on the WWE Network.

The Super ShowDown 2020 Kick-Off Show can be watched live on the WWE YouTube Channel and the WWE Network.

How, when and where to watch WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in India?

Super ShowDown 2020 can be watched live in India on WWE Network, as well as Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English, and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi.