5 Major Changes That Will Happen When Smackdown Moves To Fox

I am waiting for that Simpsons/WWE crossover in the near future.

I really hope to see that Fox robot on WWE Smackdown at some point.

A lot of us WWE fans were still shocked by the idea of Fox paying one billion dollars to show the blue brand for five years starting in October 2019. Despite it generally being the better main show on a constant basis, Smackdown is usually the forgotten child in the WWE family.

That will have a real chance now that it is the first WWE weekly show on a major television network ever. It is a big deal and the WWE must treat this opportunity as a rare chance to grow its brand on the biggest stage possible.

As we look ahead to those great Fox cross promotions on Smackdown, I present the five major changes that will happen when Smackdown moves to Fox in 2019:

#5 Return of Past Stars on a Permanent Basis

The return of Drax to the WWE? Works for me.

I always find WrestleMania to be a very strange time of year. I certainly enjoy the grand nature of Mania itself and seeing those massive crowds react to all the shows of WrestleMania weekend. It is also my chance to see the stars of the past. WrestleMania is that one time of year when Triple H will be guaranteed to wrestle a match.

The Undertaker will always rise. We might even see a rare Shawn Michaels, The Rock or Stone Cold sighting. Then they vanish for another year returning yet again for that sweet WrestleMania pay day next year. The Fox deal will likely change that pattern.

Some of the biggest stars in the WWE’s past are still in the 40s. They could go on an extended run for a few months.

The exposure of a broadcast network and a billion dollars could likely twist some arms for longer returns.

I am sure Batista, Goldberg or Undertaker might be willing to put in a few months for some of that Fox money.

We could get Lesnar to throw in a few more dates if you paid him more money as well. When you have a few extra hundred million of dollars lying around, money can do wonders.

The older stars that could bring in a rating spike. The stars could be used to attract attention and put over the next generation of stars in the process. It is a smart business and certainly more possible with the Fox deal.