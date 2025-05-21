5 Major changes Triple H must immediately make on WWE RAW and SmackDown

WWE has been on fire from a business perspective for nearly three years now. As soon as Vince McMahon retired following controversial allegations against the former Chairman, business began to grow.

The company is constantly hitting new record gates and comparing ticket sales in 2025 to before The Game took over in 2021 and 2022 is night and day. It is safe to say that Triple H's era of World Wrestling Entertainment is successful.

Additionally, fan and talent morale is significantly higher under Triple H. That said, it doesn't mean everything is perfect under The Game. RAW and SmackDown still have flaws that need to be worked on.

This article will take a look at five major changes The Game needs to make to RAW and SmackDown immediately. Both shows have a lot of good, but they're not perfect, and Triple H needs to help improve key aspects of each program.

#5. The SmackDown mid-card needs to be a bigger part of the show

WWE SmackDown moved to three hours at the beginning of the year. While it is temporary, the shows have been criticized for feeling too long. One of the major issues is that the mid-card doesn't feel particularly developed.

In theory, SmackDown's mid-card scene is stacked. For example, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, JC Mateo, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest are all mid to upper-mid card performers whom WWE could pay more attention to.

Beyond those bigger players, other stars could benefit from being used more consistently and in major stories. Andrade, Rey Fenix, Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes, and the newly arrived Aleister Black could all help flesh out SmackDown if they're used in bigger roles and more important storylines.

#4. Triple H needs to add depth to the SmackDown women's division

WWE Friday Night SmackDown has some incredible female competitors. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Naomi are all stars. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Michin, and Piper Niven are great mid-card performers.

Unfortunately, the show lacks some depth, especially for that mid-card. Chelsea and Piper are in The Green Regime together alongside Alba Fyre. Meanwhile, Michin is teaming up with B-Fab. That is essentially your entire mid-card, bar the Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega.

Such a small mid-card led to Chelsea and Michin feuding endlessly for months. While they did good work, the division badly needs depth. Triple H must call up some female stars to help. Giulia was a great first step, but she's not enough.

#3. The RAW tag team division needs to be highlighted as much as SmackDown's

While WWE SmackDown's mid-card scene lacks male and female stars, their tag team division has been flourishing. Pretty Deadly, Los Garza, The Street Profits, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns were setting the brand on fire before and after WrestleMania.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, Fraxiom has since been added to the show. These teams routinely get time, exposure, and stories. Unfortunately, the RAW tag team picture isn't quite as good.

It isn't that they lack talent. The Latino World Order, Alpha Academy, New Day, Creed Brothers, War Raiders, New Catch Republic, and A-Town Down Under are all good teams. Unfortunately, they just don't get the time, exposure, or stories that SmackDown has been getting. The Game needs to fix that.

#2. World champions should be in action more often on WWE television

One of the biggest flaws fans point towards in regards to Triple H as a booker is his conservative style of booking WWE's top champions. Unfortunately, some world champions rarely compete on television.

A shining example of this is Gunther. The Ring General, as the Intercontinental Champion, had constant TV bangers. As World Heavyweight Champion, it felt like he never competed outside of premium live events. Rhea Ripley's reign as champion was similarly booked.

While Jey Uso's reign has been a step forward in this regard, John Cena's is very much not. Triple H needs to allow his world champions to wrestle on TV more regularly. While injuries are an inherent risk that comes with competing more often, that is just the nature of pro wrestling.

#1. More exciting and unique endings to RAW and SmackDown are a must

WWE under Vince McMahon was somehow boring yet chaotic. Stories rarely had proper conclusions. Angles and character changes would take place one week and be forgotten the next.

That is typically not the case under Triple H, but sometimes, the shows tend to be a bit predictable because of it. This is especially true of how shows conclude.

Judgment Day, The Bloodline, and now Seth Rollins' new stable have ended many shows, beating down the babyfaces or in a brawl with a babyface team rising. While this is tried and true, more variety needs to be included.

Be it major title matches on WWE TV, shocking angles, or even controversial promos, The Game needs to break the monotony. There is nothing wrong with the angles he books, but variety is the spice of life.

