4 major changes WWE will make post SummerSlam

What's in store at and beyond SummerSlam?

WWE, by a method, makes vital changes to its storylines post WrestleMania season. But SummerSlam has time and again become the second soft reset for the company in terms of a shift in storylines in recent years.

Since enthusiasm for the WWE product is higher than regular, promptly when the "greatest event of the summer," we frequently observe that the organization makes various small changes to its programming, its list, and its geniuses.

In 2017, we saw previous NXT Champion Bobby Roode get called up to SmackDown as one of the greatest moves of the mid-year (in spite of the fact that looking back it didn't work out that well), and in 2018, we've just observed WWE release Randy Orton as a menacing heel on the blue brand.

Here are five noteworthy changes WWE will make at and after SummerSlam.

#1 Returning Superstars turn heel

Dean Ambrose

Outrageous Rules denoted the arrival of one best heel in Orton, however, there are a few other WWE names who have been connected to forthcoming returns.

Dean Ambrose made a quick fashion return in the recent RAW segment where he will be seen accompanying his Shield member Seth Rollins. WWE will have a good storyline backed up for the lunatic fringe once he hits the ring. Jason Jordan backstage segments are doing good rounds to send the audience into an uproar for a better return.

In the meantime, The Undertaker and John Cena have both been connected to potential returns sooner rather than later. Cena is slated to return at a live event in China. Rey Mysterio is likewise supposedly near achieving another agreement with the organization that would see him back in the ring sooner than expected.

In spite of the fact that WWE do not, as of now, have an issue with an absence of ability (other than on the heed side of Raw), it unquestionably won't hurt the organization to get a flood of star capacity to help battle the falling TV ratings.

Cena, specifically, is an enormous draw while the rumors and solid YouTube buzz produced by Rey Mysterio's Royal Rumble return demonstrates he could be too. On the off chance that booked right, the increments of Ambrose and Jordan could likewise give a noteworthy lift to Raw, which urgently needs another heel or two.

