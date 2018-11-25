5 Major character changes WWE will bring in 2019

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.55K // 25 Nov 2018, 21:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE could better the fortunes of these top Superstars by changing up their on-screen characters

The WWE started off this year with a bang, as the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV featured the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match -- with the entire event resultantly grabbing mainstream headlines for the WWE all over the world.

As is the case every year, 2018 too has seen the WWE bring about several changes in its roster -- on the RAW, SmackDown, NXT as well as other brands such as 205 Live and the NXT UK Division -- with several changes being made to the on-screen characters and their storylines in the WWE Universe.

However, some of the biggest changes regarding the WWE's top Superstars have come about in the form of shocking heel turns of fan-favorite talents such as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose.

Now that we've almost arrived at the final month of the year, we take a special look at some of the major character changes regarding the top current Superstars that WWE could bring about in 2019...(*Please note: The following list has been prepared after taking into consideration the WWE's recent booking patterns of these elite performers, as well as the current feuds they are engaged in)

#5 SmackDown Live: Charlotte Flair will complete the evolution of her new psychopathic, goth-inspired character

The WWE has lately been adding several intriguing layers to Charlotte Flair's on-screen character

It was at the Survivor Series PPV on the 18th of November, 2018, that Charlotte Flair replaced injured SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the "Champion vs. Champion" match against RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The match was excellent, and got quite brutal at times, as Flair busted Rousey's face open with a vicious elbow during a grappling scramble on the mat. This elbow, intentional or not, hit Rousey right on the kisser, and "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" was bleeding for a better part of the match. [If you aren't a fan of color (blood) in professional wrestling, you can skip the match between Flair and Rousey].

However, the match ended in a Disqualification loss for Flair, when she attacked Rousey with a Kendo Stick. "The Queen" then proceeded to brutalize "The Rowdy One" with foreign objects such as the aforementioned Kendo Stick, besides also hitting her signature move the "Natural Selection" to send Rousey head-first into a Steel Chair!

Flair had absolutely snapped at Survivor Series, and two days later, on the November 20th, 2018, episode of SmackDown Live, she continued playing the part of a crazed psychopath who wants nothing more than to beat-down other Superstars and make them "the next Ronda Rousey".

Another thing I must note over here is that Flair revealed a new look on her official social media accounts, and ever since, the professional wrestling community has been talking about the WWE's plans to gradually evolve her character as a psychopathic destroyer who dons a beautiful Gothic look...

1 / 5 NEXT