5 major fallouts from the WWE draft; Rousey's future, additional talent moves, brand split not over, more
The 2019 WWE roster draft is officially in the books, and WWE also aired a somewhat newsworthy special episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 this past Tuesday night, and following the draft episodes of SmackDown and Raw, plus WWE Backstage, the landscape of WWE has changed drastically.
Below are the full results of the roster draft, which includes a trade that was announced on WWE Backstage which will see Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross head back to SmackDown in exchange for "future considerations."
Special Trade Announcement on WWE Backstage - 10/15/19
- SmackDown: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
Monday Night Raw - Night 2
Round 1
- Raw: Seth Rollins
- SmackDown: Brock Lesnar
- Raw: Charlotte Flair
- SmackDown: The New Day
- Raw: Andrade (with Zelina)
Round 2
- Raw: The Kabuki Warriors
- SmackDown: Daniel Bryan
- Raw: Rusev
- SmackDown: Bayley
- Raw: Aleister Black
Round 3
- Raw: Cedric Alexander
- SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura
- Raw: Humberto Carillo
- SmackDown: Ali
- Raw: Erick Rowan
Round 4
- Raw: Buddy Murphy
- SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- Raw: Jinder Mahal
- SmackDown: Carmella
- Raw: R-Truth
Round 5
- Raw: Samoa Joe
- SmackDown: The Miz
- Raw: Akira Tozawa
- SmackDown: King Corbin
- Raw: Shelton Benjamin
Round 6
- Raw: Rey Mysterio
- SmackDown: Shorty Gable
- Raw: Titus O’Neil
- SmackDown: Elias
- Raw: Liv Morgan
SmackDown - Night 1
Round 1
- Raw: Becky Lynch
- SmackDown: Roman Reigns
- Raw: The O.C.
- SmackDown: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Raw: Drew McIntyre
Round 2
- Raw: Randy Orton
- SmackDown: Sasha Banks
- Raw: Ricochet
- SmackDown: Braun Strowman
- Raw: Bobby Lashley
Round 3
- Raw: Alexa Bliss
- SmackDown: Lacey Evans
- Raw: Kevin Owens
- SmackDown: The Revival
- Raw: Natalya
Round 4
- Raw: The Viking Raiders
- SmackDown: Lucha House Party
- Raw: Nikki Cross
- SmackDown: Heavy Machinery
- Raw: The Street Profits
#5 The brand split is not yet over
Despite Seth Rollins previously being announced as the captain of Team Hogan at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PPV, the company did a 180 and announced that Seth Rollins will face Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere Universal title match at the PPV in Saudi Arabia.
With Wyatt being drafted to SmackDown and Seth Rollins being drafted to Raw, it looks like the brand split is not yet over given the upcoming inter-brand matchup at WWE Crown Jewel.