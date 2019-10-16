×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

5 major fallouts from the WWE draft; Rousey's future, additional talent moves, brand split not over, more

Nicky Pags
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
576   //    16 Oct 2019, 23:26 IST

2019 WWE roster draft
2019 WWE roster draft

The 2019 WWE roster draft is officially in the books, and WWE also aired a somewhat newsworthy special episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 this past Tuesday night, and following the draft episodes of SmackDown and Raw, plus WWE Backstage, the landscape of WWE has changed drastically.

Below are the full results of the roster draft, which includes a trade that was announced on WWE Backstage which will see Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross head back to SmackDown in exchange for "future considerations."

Special Trade Announcement on WWE Backstage - 10/15/19

Monday Night Raw - Night 2

Round 1

  • Raw: Seth Rollins
  • SmackDown: Brock Lesnar
  • Raw: Charlotte Flair
  • SmackDown: The New Day
  • Raw: Andrade (with Zelina)

Round 2

  • Raw: The Kabuki Warriors
  • SmackDown: Daniel Bryan
  • Raw: Rusev
  • SmackDown: Bayley
  • Raw: Aleister Black

Round 3

  • Raw: Cedric Alexander
  • SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Raw: Humberto Carillo
  • SmackDown: Ali
  • Raw: Erick Rowan

Round 4

  • Raw: Buddy Murphy
  • SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
  • Raw: Jinder Mahal
  • SmackDown: Carmella
  • Raw: R-Truth

Round 5

  • Raw: Samoa Joe
  • SmackDown: The Miz
  • Raw: Akira Tozawa
  • SmackDown: King Corbin
  • Raw: Shelton Benjamin

Round 6

  • Raw: Rey Mysterio
  • SmackDown: Shorty Gable
  • Raw: Titus O’Neil
  • SmackDown: Elias
  • Raw: Liv Morgan
Advertisement

SmackDown - Night 1

Round 1

  • Raw: Becky Lynch
  • SmackDown: Roman Reigns
  • Raw: The O.C.
  • SmackDown: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
  • Raw: Drew McIntyre

Round 2

  • Raw: Randy Orton
  • SmackDown: Sasha Banks
  • Raw: Ricochet
  • SmackDown: Braun Strowman
  • Raw: Bobby Lashley

Round 3

  • Raw: Alexa Bliss
  • SmackDown: Lacey Evans
  • Raw: Kevin Owens
  • SmackDown: The Revival
  • Raw: Natalya

Round 4

  • Raw: The Viking Raiders
  • SmackDown: Lucha House Party
  • Raw: Nikki Cross
  • SmackDown: Heavy Machinery
  • Raw: The Street Profits

#5 The brand split is not yet over

Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins

Despite Seth Rollins previously being announced as the captain of Team Hogan at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PPV, the company did a 180 and announced that Seth Rollins will face Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere Universal title match at the PPV in Saudi Arabia.

With Wyatt being drafted to SmackDown and Seth Rollins being drafted to Raw, it looks like the brand split is not yet over given the upcoming inter-brand matchup at WWE Crown Jewel.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Brock Lesnar Ronda Rousey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us