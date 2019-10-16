5 major fallouts from the WWE draft; Rousey's future, additional talent moves, brand split not over, more

2019 WWE roster draft

The 2019 WWE roster draft is officially in the books, and WWE also aired a somewhat newsworthy special episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 this past Tuesday night, and following the draft episodes of SmackDown and Raw, plus WWE Backstage, the landscape of WWE has changed drastically.

Below are the full results of the roster draft, which includes a trade that was announced on WWE Backstage which will see Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross head back to SmackDown in exchange for "future considerations."

Special Trade Announcement on WWE Backstage - 10/15/19

Monday Night Raw - Night 2

Round 1

Raw: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins SmackDown : Brock Lesnar

: Brock Lesnar Raw : Charlotte Flair

: Charlotte Flair SmackDown : The New Day

: The New Day Raw: Andrade (with Zelina)

Round 2

Raw: The Kabuki Warriors

The Kabuki Warriors SmackDown : Daniel Bryan

: Daniel Bryan Raw : Rusev

: Rusev SmackDown : Bayley

: Bayley Raw: Aleister Black

Round 3

Raw: Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura Raw: Humberto Carillo

Humberto Carillo SmackDown : Ali

: Ali Raw: Erick Rowan

Round 4

Raw : Buddy Murphy

: Buddy Murphy SmackDown : Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode Raw : Jinder Mahal

: Jinder Mahal SmackDown : Carmella

: Carmella Raw: R-Truth

Round 5

Raw : Samoa Joe

: Samoa Joe SmackDown : The Miz

: The Miz Raw : Akira Tozawa

: Akira Tozawa SmackDown : King Corbin

: King Corbin Raw: Shelton Benjamin

Round 6

Raw : Rey Mysterio

: Rey Mysterio SmackDown : Shorty Gable

: Shorty Gable Raw : Titus O’Neil

: Titus O’Neil SmackDown : Elias

: Elias Raw: Liv Morgan

SmackDown - Night 1

Round 1

Raw: Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch SmackDown: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns Raw: The O.C.

The O.C. SmackDown: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Raw: Drew McIntyre

Round 2

Raw: Randy Orton

Randy Orton SmackDown: Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks Raw: Ricochet

Ricochet SmackDown: Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman Raw: Bobby Lashley

Round 3

Raw: Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss SmackDown: Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans Raw: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens SmackDown: The Revival

The Revival Raw: Natalya

Round 4

Raw: The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders SmackDown: Lucha House Party

Lucha House Party Raw: Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross SmackDown: Heavy Machinery

Heavy Machinery Raw: The Street Profits

#5 The brand split is not yet over

Seth Rollins

Despite Seth Rollins previously being announced as the captain of Team Hogan at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PPV, the company did a 180 and announced that Seth Rollins will face Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere Universal title match at the PPV in Saudi Arabia.

With Wyatt being drafted to SmackDown and Seth Rollins being drafted to Raw, it looks like the brand split is not yet over given the upcoming inter-brand matchup at WWE Crown Jewel.

