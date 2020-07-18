5 Major heel turns that should happen in AEW

The current All Elite Wrestling roster is filled with some of the best talents in the world of professional wrestling and much like any other wrestling promotion, the AEW roster is also expected to undergo major changes, as time gradually goes on.

AEW currently has some of the best heels in the business with MJF, Chris Jericho, and Dr. Britt Baker being a few of the primary examples. And while the AEW roster is stacked with major heels, I personally feel that fans wouldn't mind seeing a few character changes being made within AEW, in the coming few months.

At the recently concluded AEW Fight For The Fallen, several major heel turns were also being teased and some of them have the potential to majorly shake things up for AEW's future.

With that being said, in this article, I've listed 5 major heel turns which would definitely shake things up for AEW. Without any further ado, let's get straight to it.

#5 Leva Bates

Leva Bates

Leva Bates has barely had the opportunity of showcasing her in-ring talent in AEW and mostly has been restricted to working on the microphone, under her Librarian gimmick. For all those who aren't familiar with Bates' in-ring work, she is a former Shimmer and Shine Tag Team Champion, has teamed up with Mia Yim, and has also won titles all over the Independent Circuit.

Bates has even competed for NXT but only for a brief period of time. Having her undergo a change in character, preferably a heel turn, would add some more depth into the AEW Women's Division. And, if necessary, Bates could possibly even bring back her cosplay gimmick, which I think would add a lot more versatility to her new character, as well.

In the past, Bates has cosplayed the likes of Raven, Kenny Omega, and even 'Broken' Matt Hardy on the Indies, all of whom have been associated with AEW in one way or another.