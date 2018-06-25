5 Matches that must happen on Raw in 2018

From endless tag team matches to repetitive bouts being held every week, Raw can be more relevant if these blockbuster showdowns are booked.

A match that would be better used to make Raw's ratings flourish than being wasted on pay-per-view once again.

How many times have you tuned into Monday Night Raw and realized the main event of the flagship show was another repetitive tag team match? Well in the recent months the number of times that has happened has been too high.

The WWE creative team's ability or in this case inability to structure an episode of Raw that keeps viewers entertained, engaged and most of all interested in their product is disappointing, as week after week similar match, similar outcomes and similar scenarios are overly relied on to fill three hours.

Moreover, it is surprising to note that WWE's inconsistent handling of the red brand is the polar opposite of what they are accomplishing with Smackdown Live on Tuesday nights. The land of opportunity boasts fresh matches with fresh talent in brand new narratives which has earned the blue brand the title of being the A show in WWE. Moreover, if WWE desires to improve their ratings, live attendance and overall interested in the red brand they need to do one thing, book important matches.

#1 Ronda Rousey in action

Rousey is yet to make her Raw debut.

Ronda Rousey's performance at WrestleMania 34 was career-defining, as all the criticism about her wooden mic skills, her stiffness in the ring and 'acting' ability were entirely overshadowed by the pure intensity she had shown in the squared circle.

And when it came to her competing in her first singles match fans were sceptical about her experience to compete in a one on one situation as now she had no help from Kurt Angle or Triple H to mask her inabilities, but once again Rousey proved that she belongs in a ring whether it has eight sides or four.

Now that Rousey has blown minds twice on pay-per-view, WWE quickly needs to get her competing on Raw, as she would most likely be in danger of falling into an unfortunate category, the part-timer category. Rousey's rampant run most recently on Raw was akin to the destruction Brock Lesnar caused the night after WrestleMania 31, which also saw Lesnar suspended from the company for his unruly behaviour.

While many realized that Rousey is competing on pay-per-view to protect her drawing power, Rousey could become the next Lesnar of WWE if they keep using her in a part-time role.

Therefore, the easiest way to sort out this issue is having the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion compete on Raw in a match that would make history. Moreover, the current state of the women's division is such that WWE should take the necessary steps in resurrecting it with full force and Rousey is that answer.

Whether it's battling the odds against The Riott Squad, wrestling a classic against Ember Moon or finally getting her hands on Alexa Bliss, Rousey is the future of the Raw women's division, and WWE should capitalize on that.