5 Major payoffs WWE seems to be hinting at 

How much longer will Becky Lynch remain Raw Women's champion?

Things are changing in WWE and while it's usually a difficult thing to deal with from a fan perspective, there could be a few payoffs at the end of it.

The company is currently making the best of a bad situation and giving fans a reason to tune in. Whether or not that continues remains to be seen and will depend on where WWE actually lands with these storylines. But everything looks pretty promising.

With WWE plowing on with weekly programming, here are five things WWE seems to be hinting at doing. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE is planning for the coming months of programming.

#5 Angel Garza, Austin Theory and Andrade becoming centerpieces

Who can stop Monday Night Raw's newest heel faction?

It looks like Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and Andrade have formed a full-fledged faction on Monday Night RAW and one can imagine that it will lead to an encounter with a babyface group that is tired of their antics. Before that happens, however, it looks like WWE is going to build this up for a while and let the victim count rise a little bit.

With high-profile babyfaces like Kevin Owens, Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and Aleister Black all being potential victims, it would make sense for the company to use their star power to enhance this new group. It could even result in some of WWE's most exciting programming if they can script it right.

Andrade too is getting close to the WWE Championship picture and a battle with a babyface faction could help cement him there. Just last week, Andrade already took McIntyre to his limits on Monday Night RAW and could very easily steal a win with help from his cohorts.