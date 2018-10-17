5 Major takeaways from Monday Night Raw (15th October 2018)

Punit Kanuga

Shades of the future.

This week’s Raw ended on a chaotic note. Although the integrity of the Shield appeared to be in jeopardy for the entire night, it was their opponents who took the fall when the cameras stopped rolling.

Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, each of them competed twice on the night. The quality of each of those matches acted as a pillar stone and took the night to its worthy commencement.

The Undertaker and his brother Kane, better known as the “Brothers of Destruction”, accepted the challenge which was laid out by D-Generation X last week on Raw. Not to mention, the duo vowed that they will put an end to the reunited team of Triple H and Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel.

Amongst all the energy that ran wild throughout the night, here are the 5 major takeaways from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

#1 Things got personal between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella

The champion was in a rowdy mood.

Last week, the Bella Twins attacked Rondy Rousey after the three of them defeated Riott Squad in a rematch from the Super Show-Down. Their assault acted as a catalyst in setting the championship match between Nikki Bella and the reigning champion on Evolution.

This week, the victim of last week’s assault was looking for an explanation from her former friends. Things got intense during their promo and the champion did not hesitate to rub Nikki’s relationship with John Cena in her face.

This has taken this feud to a whole other level, and the people in attendance were taken by surprise as the “Rowdy One” uttered her words. There is still one week left before these two women compete for the Raw Women’s championship, which means Nikki would have a chance to return the favor next week.

It will be interesting to see if she decides to pull out a chapter from Ronda’s past in public.

