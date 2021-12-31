5 major takeaways from WWE in 2021

2021 was an eventful year for WWE. Vince McMahon's promotion witnessed the rise of some young superstars, the fall of a champion, and a host of memorable rivalries.

Talking about the rise of young superstars, Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble and dethroned Sasha Banks to become the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 37.

Similarly, the rise of Rhea Ripley was worth every praise when she beat Asuka at WrestleMania 37 to earn her maiden RAW Women's Championship. More recently, the way Liv Morgan has soared on RAW has been commendable. Morgan will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Day 1.

Drew McIntyre's fall as WWE Champion was one of the talking points of 2021. The Scottish Warrior started the year as champion, lost the title to The Miz, who was eventually beaten by Bobby Lashley. Since then, McIntyre spiraled downwards as 2021 drew to a close.

WWE has witnessed a host of epic rivalries this year, with the likes of RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos, Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley, and the trilogy between Edge and Seth Rollins.

With so much happening in WWE this year, let's look at the five major takeaways from WWE in 2021:

#5. Reigning RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro carved a success story in 2021

To see Randy Orton become a babyface and perform as a tag team player in 2021 was refreshing.

The formation of RK-Bro in April bolstered the tag team division as Orton and Riddle soared to unparalleled heights. They earned decisive victories over The Hurt Business, Elias & Jaxson Ryker, as well as AJ Styles & Omos.

At SummerSlam 2021, they beat Styles and Omos to become the RAW Tag Team Champions and haven't looked back since. They've had successful title defenses against the same team as well as The Dirty Dawgs.

The in-ring chemistry that Orton and Riddle have showcased is worth every praise as the team looks to defend their titles against The Street Profits at WWE Day 1.

