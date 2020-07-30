5 Major things that could happen when Vince McMahon pushes Big E as a singles star

Xavier Woods has been out of action for a long time now with an injury and Kofi Kingston, Big E is all on his own. On the 24th July episode of SmackDown, we saw a segment where Kofi Kingston came out of the trainer's room and told Big E that he has an injury that could keep him out for close to two months or even more.

He took the time to insist that Big E starts a solo run. While Big E has been completely selfless and always put The New Day ahead of himself, the former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston gave him his blessing and told him that it's his time to shine.

In the video below, perhaps the most impactful line Kingston said was "Don't let them deny you for a decade before you take your due". A lot of what he said was based on their real-life experience together.

Big E has the potential to be a massive star in WWE. Here are five major things that could happen when Vince McMahon pushes Big E as a singles star.

#5 A nice, long build to a main event run for Big E

How long would it take?

Big E is a superstar who is a powerhouse and has been presented that way for over eight years now. While dominance would be a great part of his storyline, he seems to be one of those characters who would benefit from a slow-burn build to a main event run rather than a monster push that would make him a World Champion within months.

We're all familiar with Big E by now, but seeing his journey as a singles star would be a whole different ordeal. WWE would likely go with a slow-but-eventual ascent to the main event for Big E.