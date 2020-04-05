5 Major ways COVID-19 has affected WWE

How has the WWE reacted in these challenging times?

The coronavirus outbreak has brought everyone's lives to a halt

Kishan Prasad

The sporting world has been brought to a standstill

The novel coronavirus has been making headlines for the past few months now. The virus has brought the world to a standstill. Who would have thought that there would be a time when there would be no sports to watch on TV?

Nevertheless, WWE has been managing to bring us weekly telecasts live. The promotion is doing its best midst of these rough times to entertain its audience. We, as fans, need to acknowledge the effort that the WWE Superstars, crew and everyone involved in giving us our weekly dose of RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

All of us are hoping and praying that the outbreak of this virus comes under control. We can't wait for our lives to go back to the way they were before this menace. But here we look at five ways COVID-19 has affected WWE.

#5 No live audience

The absence of a live audience has impacted the overall experience of viewers

The audience in attendance is the heart and soul of weekly programming and of PPVs. No matter who the Superstars performing are, the live audience has the power to make or break a match. Sometimes the crowd is unruly and hijacks the match but most of the time, it breathes life into the matches in the ring.

More often than not, the crowd is what keeps the competitors going. The Superstars feed off the energy of the fans in attendance. Not only the Superstars but also the fans watching at home get that rush of adrenaline when the fans in attendance cheer their favorite Superstar on.

The audience that attends the shows also brings out emotions in storylines and promos. A favorite Superstar winning a title or making an unbelievable entrance or even a heel winning a match that everyone thought he/she would lose generates roars amongst the live audience. Their reaction resonates with the fans watching at home and brings out the best in the Superstars.

