5 Major ways WWE will benefit from the empty arena show at WrestleMania 36

WWE will have a two-day WrestleMania in 2020 with the event taking place behind closed doors for the first time

It's undoubtedly going to affect WWE, but here's how it could benefit them in the long run

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

WrestleMania 36 will be hosted as a two-day event behind closed doors. It's unprecedented and the first time WWE has been forced to deal with this kind of situation. One of the two days will be at the WWE Performance Center - where all the episodes of RAW and SmackDown are airing from now.

While it's a big loss in revenue and wrestling is never as fun without the fans, it's a problem that may surprisingly benefit WWE in the long run. Luckily for them, they've been making good profits over the last few years and won't take too big a hit.

Either way, let's look at the positive side and the major ways WWE could benefit from an empty WrestleMania in the long-run.

#5. Allows WWE to freely experiment with a two-day WrestleMania

Wrestle Kingdom had a two-day event for the first time in 2020 and it turned out to be a major success. Given how WrestleMania has grown rapidly in the last few decades, many wondered why WWE hasn't tried the same thing, as a two-day WrestleMania would undoubtedly mean more revenue for the company.

While the revenue isn't going to be there for WWE minus Network subscriptions and sponsorships, the empty arena shows allow WWE to experiment with a two-day WrestleMania, giving them an idea of how to operate it in the future. It won't be the first WrestleMania split into two days (WrestleMania 2 was the first), but the entire popularity aspect of WrestleMania is different today than it was three decades ago.

Either way, we expect that this will be the first of many WrestleMania's to be split over two days. Perhaps it may turn out to be a good thing, as 6-7 hour WrestleMania shows can be exhausting.

