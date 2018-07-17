5 major opponents AJ Styles still hasn't faced in WWE

It's been two and a half years since AJ Styles took his first steps in a WWE ring, and despite initial concerns that his unique in-ring talents might be wasted by his new employers, he's already become one of the company's most important players.

True to his reputation as one of the leading technicians of his generation, The Phenomenal One has treated us to a host of classic matches. His three-bout series opposite John Cena, for example, was among the best trilogies WWE has ever staged, despite the fact that the duo had previously had no history of working together.

Besides the above, he has also shared superb matches with the likes of Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and even Shane McMahon, the latter of whom managed to put on perhaps the best pure wrestling encounter of his career when he fought AJ in a Street Fight at last year's WrestleMania 33.

With so many great memories, it's easy to forget that there is still plenty that the reigning World Heavyweight Champion is yet to do. Specifically, we're talking about the handful of major opponents who he still hasn't met in a WWE ring.

#5 Braun Strowman

On paper, AJ Styles versus Braun Strowman seems like a complete mismatch. They're at least three weight classes apart, and it would be practically impossible for AJ to even lift his opponent off the mat, let alone nail him with the Styles Clash.

That's also exactly what makes the prospect such an intriguing one, though. The Phenomenal One is nothing if not inventive in the ring, and watching him attempt to bring Braun down to size would be a rare wrestling treat.

Lest we forget, AJ shared one of the best WWE matches of 2017 with Brock Lesnar, a similarly tough heavyweight for whom high-flying doesn't exactly come naturally. Under the right circumstances, he could easily reproduce a bout of this quality against The Monster Among Men.