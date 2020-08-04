5 male Superstars that Nia Jax could face in WWE

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax is unlike any other woman Superstar in the WWE roster. She's physically bigger and stronger than most, if not all, the women in WWE. This makes it tough for fans to believe that she could lose to a wrestler smaller than her.

Fans have clamored for her to face men in WWE, especially after her surprising - and impressive - showing at the 2019 Royal Rumble. At that pay-per-view, Jax entered the men's Royal Rumble as the 30th and final competitior, to the shock and surprise of the WWE Universe.

Nia Jax, in an interview with Metro earlier this year, spoke about how intergender wrestling could actually help the women in WWE.

"I feel that can also help women in our fight to be compared to the men as equal. I hope that makes sense? I feel like inter-gender wrestling would help raise our level. The insight and knowledge these men have to give, it would be really incredible."

With Jax interested in going toe-to-toe with men and WWE, let's take a look at five male Superstars that Nia Jax could face in WWE:

#5 Apollo Crews vs. Nia Jax

Apollo Crews and Nia Jax

Apollo Crews, the current United States Champion, has been given a push of sorts recently on RAW. His feud with The Hurt Business has helped him raise his stock in the Red brand, and has helped him become an even more lovable babyface. Crews is supremely athletic in the ring, but his oratory skills has left a lot to be desired.

But, a Superstar like Jax - who is pretty good on the mic and can be quite the bully, much like The Hurt Business's MVP, could mesh well with Crews. There's some history with these two as they were teammates in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge back in 2018.

There's potential for this feud between the two to be interesting, and maybe we could even see the first-ever female United States champion in WWE.