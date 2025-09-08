  • home icon
5 male WWE Superstars Becky Lynch has attacked

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 08, 2025 22:52 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Becky Lynch slaps CM Punk SmackDown [Image source: Getty]

Becky Lynch is among the top female superstars in pro wrestling. She is currently in her first reign as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Interestingly, while standing on the pedestal of the women's division, The Man has not only competed against female superstars but has also attacked several male wrestlers over the years.

In this article, we explore five male WWE Superstars Becky Lynch has put her hands on over the years:

#5. CM Punk

At Clash in Paris 2025, CM Punk battled LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Becky Lynch intervened towards the end of the bout and attacked Punk with a low blow, enabling Rollins to capitalize with a Stomp on a steel chair for the victory.

Lynch's actions towards The Second City Saint didn't stop there. The following night on RAW, she repeatedly slapped CM Punk and took shots at him during an in-ring promo. The Man also did the same a few days later on SmackDown before AJ Lee finally returned and put The Man in her place.

#4. Dominik Mysterio

On the March 25, 2024, episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring alongside Dominik Mysterio to promote her match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. She was scheduled to defend her Women’s World Championship against Lynch at The Show of Shows.

However, the 28-year-old was interrupted by The Man, who came out for a confrontation. After a heated exchange, Lynch got in Ripley’s face, but Dominik backed Mami up.

Mysterio then faced off with Lynch, and she responded by punching him down. This led to a breakout of a brawl, as the Irish star continued to attack Mami and 'Dirty' Dom before officials intervened.

#3. Mike Kanellis

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins faced Mike Kanellis and his wife, Maria Kanellis, in a Mixed Tag Team Match on the July 1, 2019, edition of RAW.

Maria had initiated the bout earlier that night in a backstage segment that featured the real-life couples. During the match, Kanellis revealed that she was pregnant after being tagged in by her husband, and this prevented Lynch from laying a finger on her.

Following this moment, The Man tossed Mike into the ring and applied the Dis-Arm-Her for the submission, securing the victory for her and Rollins.

#2. Baron Corbin

Becky Lynch kicked off the October 4, 2019, episode of Friday Night SmackDown with an in-ring promo. However, she got interrupted by Baron Corbin, who claimed he was the best person to kick off the show.

Following this moment, The Rock came out and made his way to the ring. After an intense confrontation with Corbin, during which The Man took shots at him, The People's Champion joined forces with Lynch and attacked the 2019 King of the Ring.

#1. Becky Lynch did not even spare Triple H

The February 5, 2019, episode of SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair kick off the show with an in-ring promo where she took shots at Becky Lynch.

The Man had been suspended a few days earlier on the red brand after refusing to undergo a medical check-up and get cleared to face Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. Instead, she chose to attack Stephanie McMahon.

As The Queen continued to mock Lynch, the latter made her way to the ring through the crowd and confronted Flair. Following this Moment, Triple H came out to address Becky and sent The Nature Girl to the back.

However, The Man later slapped Triple H on the face and stepped up to him after he took shots at her. She then backed off and left through the crowd after the audience chanted, “One more time!”

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

