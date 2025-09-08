5 male WWE Superstars Becky Lynch has attacked

Becky Lynch is among the top female superstars in pro wrestling. She is currently in her first reign as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. Interestingly, while standing on the pedestal of the women's division, The Man has not only competed against female superstars but has also attacked several male wrestlers over the years.In this article, we explore five male WWE Superstars Becky Lynch has put her hands on over the years:#5. CM PunkAt Clash in Paris 2025, CM Punk battled LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Becky Lynch intervened towards the end of the bout and attacked Punk with a low blow, enabling Rollins to capitalize with a Stomp on a steel chair for the victory.Lynch's actions towards The Second City Saint didn't stop there. The following night on RAW, she repeatedly slapped CM Punk and took shots at him during an in-ring promo. The Man also did the same a few days later on SmackDown before AJ Lee finally returned and put The Man in her place.#4. Dominik MysterioOn the March 25, 2024, episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring alongside Dominik Mysterio to promote her match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. She was scheduled to defend her Women’s World Championship against Lynch at The Show of Shows.However, the 28-year-old was interrupted by The Man, who came out for a confrontation. After a heated exchange, Lynch got in Ripley’s face, but Dominik backed Mami up. Mysterio then faced off with Lynch, and she responded by punching him down. This led to a breakout of a brawl, as the Irish star continued to attack Mami and 'Dirty' Dom before officials intervened.#3. Mike KanellisBecky Lynch and Seth Rollins faced Mike Kanellis and his wife, Maria Kanellis, in a Mixed Tag Team Match on the July 1, 2019, edition of RAW. Maria had initiated the bout earlier that night in a backstage segment that featured the real-life couples. During the match, Kanellis revealed that she was pregnant after being tagged in by her husband, and this prevented Lynch from laying a finger on her. Following this moment, The Man tossed Mike into the ring and applied the Dis-Arm-Her for the submission, securing the victory for her and Rollins.#2. Baron CorbinBecky Lynch kicked off the October 4, 2019, episode of Friday Night SmackDown with an in-ring promo. However, she got interrupted by Baron Corbin, who claimed he was the best person to kick off the show.Following this moment, The Rock came out and made his way to the ring. After an intense confrontation with Corbin, during which The Man took shots at him, The People's Champion joined forces with Lynch and attacked the 2019 King of the Ring.#1. Becky Lynch did not even spare Triple HThe February 5, 2019, episode of SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair kick off the show with an in-ring promo where she took shots at Becky Lynch. The Man had been suspended a few days earlier on the red brand after refusing to undergo a medical check-up and get cleared to face Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. Instead, she chose to attack Stephanie McMahon.As The Queen continued to mock Lynch, the latter made her way to the ring through the crowd and confronted Flair. Following this Moment, Triple H came out to address Becky and sent The Nature Girl to the back. However, The Man later slapped Triple H on the face and stepped up to him after he took shots at her. She then backed off and left through the crowd after the audience chanted, “One more time!”