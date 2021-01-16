5 Male WWE Superstars who could enter the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match 

The WWE Women's Royal Rumble match has become an annual affair over the past few years after originally making its debut back in 2018. In that time, just one male superstar was able to be added to the match, but he came up short in his attempt to overcome the impressive odds.

By contrast, there have been four women in the Men's Royal Rumble match over the years. Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma, and Nia Jax, all managed to eliminate at least one man from the match before being eliminated themselves a few seconds later.

Nia Jax is the only woman in history to appear in both Royal Rumble matches in one night. This was a feat that she achieved back in 2019 after being unsuccessful in the women's match, earlier on the same night.

Now that there are two Royal Rumble matches in one night, the company has the option of adding women to the men's Royal Rumble match and men to the women's Royal Rumble match. Interestingly, there are several options for WWE this year when it comes to men who could be part of the Women's Royal Rumble.

#5. Former WWE star James Ellsworth

James Ellsworth vs Becky Lynch still shot from tonight's Smackdown Live tapings pic.twitter.com/AuB2CyUP5X — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 7, 2017

James Ellsworth has never been a part of the Women's Royal Rumble even though the former star has wrestled in several intergender matches throughout his career. Whilst working alongside Carmella, Ellsworth became quite the villain in the WWE Women's Division. He helped The Princess of Staten Island to win both the Money in the Bank Contract and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ellsworth hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several years, but now that Carmella has a new sidekick, this could be the perfect time for the star to make his reappearance and change the current dynamic. After all, Ellsworth already has some history with the likes of Becky Lynch and Asuka.

3 years ago on #SmackDown Becky Lynch def. James Ellsworth 😂 and AJ Styles saved us all from Jinder Mahal's reign of terror🙏 pic.twitter.com/LL8cBLeL3V — Tim Flaherty (@TimFlaherty823) November 8, 2020

The Women's Royal Rumble match would be a place where the former star could thrive. Ellsworth would definitely be an interesting addition to the 30-women field, where it would allow many women to get some much-needed revenge against him following his brief stint in the company a few years ago.

At present, Ellsworth is part of GTS Wrestling. He doesn't appear to be under contract with any other company, which means that the former star could be open to making an appearance if the opportunity is presented to him.